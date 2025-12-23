‘SNL’ Stars Brutally Roast Trump’s ‘Gorgeous’ White House Remodel

Amy Poehler and Ana Gasteyer only have nice things to say about Donald Trump’s East Wing makeover—in a sense.

Gasteyer appeared on Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, where Poehler’s fellow SNL alum shared a heartwarming childhood story about visiting “the beautiful East ballroom,” which Trump took a wrecking ball to in October. Gasteyer, who was on SNL from 1996 to 2002, said she visited the White House when Jimmy Carter was president because she was childhood friends with his daughter Amy.

“Everybody would get invited to these, you know, group events at the White House,” she explained, “Many of which were in the beautiful East Ballroom, which has now been leveled” by Trump.

Ana Gasteyer had "beautiful" memories of the East Wing, before Trump demolished it in October. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Interjected Poehler, “Or made more beautiful, depending on who you talk to,” to snickers from off-camera.

“Great point,” Gasteyer quipped.

“It’s gonna be gorgeous, Ana,” Poehler insisted.

“You know what? I stand corrected,” Gasteyer said, as Poehler joked they should “wait and see how it comes out.” After all, Poehler added, “I just saw the Christmas decor, and it’s gorgeous. Warm as always. So warm and inviting,” she said.

“I just saw the Christmas decor, and it’s gorgeous. Warm as always," Poehler joked on her podcast Tuesday. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Added Gasteyer, “You know, I wonder if it smells like French onion soup. Or wassail, when you walk in,” which cracked Poehler up.

The typically apolitical podcast switched gears immediately after the brief roast, and Gasteyer finished telling the story of her early memory of watching the original Broadway cast of Annie perform at the White House Christmas Party.

First Lady Melania Trump chose the theme, “Home is Where the Heart is,” for this year’s White House Christmas decor, despite spending minimal time at the residence.

First lady Melania Trump chose the theme, “Home is Where the Heart is,” for this year’s White House decor. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag