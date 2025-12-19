‘SNL’s’ Biggest Star to Exit Cast Mid-Season

Bowen Yang is leaving SNL.

Yang becomes one of a rare group of SNL alums who left the series mid-season, including Cecily Strong, Molly Shannon, Dana Carvey, and Eddie Murphy.

The reason for the exit is unknown as of Friday afternoon. Yang joined the show as a writer in 2018 and joined the cast the following year. His departure comes on the heels of boss Lorne Michaels’ major shakeup ahead of Season 51, which included the axings of Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and John Higgins. Ego Nwodim also left the cast, but on her own accord.