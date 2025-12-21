‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost Humiliated With Brutal Scarlett Johansson Prank

SNL‘s “Weekend Update” returned to its now-traditional Joke Swap segment, in which co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che write offensive jokes for the other to read live.

There was just one catch: when Che announced the joke swap to viewers, Jost responded, “See that’s interesting, because you specifically said that we were not doing it this year.”

“Oh, did I?” asked Che innocently. “Well, I guess you’ll just have to read mine.”

Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost and Michael Che. (NBC) NBC

Much like last year’s Christmas joke swap, the darkest joke here centered on Jost’s famous wife, Scarlett Johansson.

“New research shows that millions of women leave the workforce due to menopause,” Jost said, “Which means there’s only a couple years left on my gravy train.”

Jost was forced to read the rest of the joke, saying that his wife “already be like, ‘Colin, I’m warm. Colin, I’m sweating.’”

Jost told Johansson, “B---h, you having a hot flash.”

SNL, Colin Jost talking about Scarlett Johansson (NBC) NBC

Tragically for Jost, this was not the end of the bit. He continued, “But don’t worry about me, I got a backup.”