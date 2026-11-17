EPIC SNL’s Elon Impersonator Mocks Musk Over Mortifying Meltdown The comedian took to social media to clap back.

The world’s richest man has been ridiculed by his impersonator after the tech CEO said the cast of Saturday Night Live “need to try harder” at being funny.

Elon Musk, who was mocked on the program’s latest episode, threw a tantrum online about its portrayal of him.

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In its latest jab, the program used its cold open in a segment with actor and comedian John Mulaney schooling a group of CEOs at the CIA Headquarters, including Musk, portrayed by Jeremy Culhane. Mulaney attempts to teach Culhane’s Musk and his Silicon Valley counterparts about the dangers of becoming ensnared by honey traps after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy came to light.

SNL's Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg NBC

SNL’s Musk, Peter Thiel (played by James Austin Johnson), Anthropic chief Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes) and Sam Altman (Ben Marshall) were all sat down by Mulaney, who struggled to command their attention as the leather-clad Tesla CEO bragged on about how nonchalant he was despite having “all the wealth and power.”

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In the wake of the episode, Musk posted on his own social media platform, X, to deride the portrayal as lacking, slamming the sketch and saying that he would only give the impression “maybe a 5/10”.

Musk said the impression was a "5/10" Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The 55-year-old Musk, who previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, also posted a Venn diagram showing how often he found the show funny. The diagram showed a meager overlap between ‘SNL’ and ‘Humor,’ with the minuscule, barely-there section of their circles being “the good sketches.”

On X the 55-year-old threw a tantrum after the episode aired Screenshot/X

One of his followers responded to the image and described the show’s CEO sketch as “politically hate bated rage” whose “insults aren’t funny.” Musk replied, “Exactly.”

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On Monday, Culhane responded to the tirade via an Instagram Story, mocking Musk’s meltdown.

“Talk about an epic vulgar roast,” the comedian wrote.

Jeremy Culhane's response to Elon Musk's SNL complaints jazzy__jelly/Instagram

Culhane‘s Musk character also appeared one week earlier on the preceding SNL episode, which at the time prompted no response from the near-trillionaire.

The wife of President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, however, did immediately clap back at the November 7 episode. Katie Miller, who is married to Stephen Miller, called Culhane’s attempt a “political hit job” after the show joked about Musk’s relationship with his children. The children “absolutely adore him” she wrote, calling the show “the antithesis of comedy and satire.”

Culhane is the second person to imitate Musk after comedian and actor Mike Myers first took on the role in March 2025. In his own sketch, Myers brandished a chainsaw which mocked Musk’s appearance at CPAC earlier the same year, where he proclaimed that he would use the saw to metaphorically cut through red tape, bureaucracy and corruption.

Musk was no fan of that appearance either. At the time, replying to an aggrieved fan on X who wrote, “I can’t imagine the kind of person who finds this funny,” Musk responded: “humour fails when it lies.”

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