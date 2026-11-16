STRIKING IT RICH Musk Fumes at ‘SNL’ After Embarrassing Sketch The world’s richest man is unamused. The Daily Beast/YouTube/Reuters

Elon Musk has melted down at Saturday Night Live after the sketch show brutally mocked the world’s biggest tech CEOs.

The richest man in the world did not take too kindly to the skit, performed on Saturday in the wake of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation over his affair scandal. Huang, 63, has been in the eye of the storm after allegedly having three extramarital affairs, including one he admitted to with an alleged Chinese spy.

In the cold open, actor and comedian John Mulaney hilariously schooled a group of CEOs at the CIA Headquarters: Musk (portrayed by Jeremy Culhane), Peter Thiel (James Austin Johnson), Anthropic chief Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes), and OpenAI chief Sam Altman (Ben Marshall).

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Musk, 55, attempted to clap back at his ruthless portrayal by throwing a tantrum on social media in several posts.

Screenshot/X

He replied to SNL’s X post about the sketch with a Venn diagram insinuating that SNL and humor rarely overlap. “Lol,” he wrote. He then linked to his 2021 SNL hosting gig, writing, “fwiw”—meaning “for what it’s worth.”

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Musk continued his tirade, replying to a post ranking each comedian’s portrayal of their respective CEO characters. “I’d give them maybe 5/10 for me,” he wrote. “They need to try harder.”

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He also responded to a post criticizing the NBC show and the CEO sketch in particular, in which a user wrote that “politically hate bated rage started consuming the skits” and added, “insults aren’t funny.” Musk replied, “Exactly.”

SNL's Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. NBC

But criticisms of the sketch were few and far between. Instead, it has received nearly 4 million views on YouTube, with users calling it “brilliant” and the “best Cold Open in a while.”

In the skit, Mulaney addresses the gathering, saying, “I can’t imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods. I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and as strange as you A: survived and B: been given all the world’s wealth and power.”

He exasperatedly schools the clueless tech tycoons, walking them through how to distinguish between women who actually care about their “interests and opinions” and women who are simply trying to discover industry secrets.

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They each respond with mumbles and awkward self-confidence; Culhane as Musk delivers middle-school-level quips to each of Mulaney’s questions, then gets sprayed with a water bottle in response.

SNL alum Bowen Yang made a surprise cameo, playing Huang. “It’s me: Jensen ‘Hide-Your-Wife’ Huang,” he declares. Culhane-as-Musk responds, “But I am like you. You know, we both have, like, cool leather jackets, and we can be, like, in a biker gang, you know, like, both on Harley-Davidsons…”

The sketch ends with Yang screaming, “Bad Elon!”

Elon Musk was not amused by his SNL potrayal. Gonzalo Fuentes/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo via Reuters

The spray-bottle bit landed exceptionally well with the audience. “The next person to interview Musk needs to place a spray bottle full of water on the table next to them. Just have it there,” a user commented on YouTube. “SOMEONE SELL ‘BAD ELON’ SPRAY BOTTLES,” another wrote.

SNL has been brutal toward Musk, also skewering the right-winger for his monumental failure to sway the midterm elections despite burning through nearly $500 million in Super PAC and other contributions.

On Nov. 7, Culhane-as-Musk asked his AI chatbot Grok to deliver an “epic, vulgar roast” of him. He read aloud Grok’s responses, which included the chatbot deeming him the “worst thing South Africa has ever done.”

In another instance, he read, “Maybe if you have 100 more kids, one of them will talk to you.”

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