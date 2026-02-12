Snoop Dogg’s Bodyguards Accused of Roughing Up Olympic Athletes

Snoop Dogg’s security guards are challenging his friendly-faced role as Team USA’s honorary coach.

On Wednesday, French speed skating legend Marianne Timmer told Dutch outlet Sportnieuws.nl that she had a run-in with a guard who pushed her into a wall as she was waiting to interview Olympic athletes.

“I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer. I said, ‘Just act normal,’ it’s a really wide hall, about four metres. But then the guy came back, and I said, ‘What? Do I have to go through that wall or something?’”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a rep for Snoop Dogg for comment.

Three-time gold medalist Marianne Timmer claims one of Snoop's guards pushed her into a wall. BSR Agency/Getty Images

The three-time gold medalist and world champion said that the guards were escorting Snoop out of the crowded Milano Speed Skating Stadium after the 1,000m event. “He came back and started acting all up against me. Then I said something mean back, ‘I’m not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I’m waiting for Jennings de Boo. We want to see Joep (Wennermars), we want to talk to Kjeld (Nuis) for a moment.’”

Timmer also claimed that it wasn’t the first time the guards had been rough at the games. “We saw a Dutchman being roughly escorted away from the stands by some very large security guards,” she continued. “I could just picture myself being grabbed by the neck and thrown out. That would have been a great story.”

Snoop Dogg is serving as an honorary coach for Team USA, and a special correspondent for NBC during the Milan‑Cortina Winter Games. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced in December that Snoop Dogg would come aboard the Milan Games to “lend his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes,” according to a press release dubbing the rapper “Coach Snoop.”

“Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift, and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” he added in a statement at the time.

Snoop was previously announced to be reprising his role as special correspondent. The Daily Mail reported that his last stint as a correspondent at the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 earned him $500,000 per day.