Golden Globes Winner, 74, Admits He Got ‘So Drunk’ at Awards Show

Stellan Skarsgård, who won a Golden Globe on Sunday for his performance in Sentimental Value, admitted to having a little too much fun at the awards show.

“I’m so f---ing tired,” the veteran actor revealed to TMZ at the airport on his way out of Los Angeles. “I was so drunk last night.”

Sunday’s surprise victory was Skarsgård’s second Golden Globe, with the first coming in 2020 for his supporting role in Chernobyl.

Stellan Skarsgård admitted to being "so drunk" at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

At the Golden Globe Awards, the visibly stunned Skarsgård confessed that he “was not prepared” to give an acceptance speech because he thought that he was “too old.”

After thanking his wife, film producer Megan Everett Skarsgård, the two-time Golden Globe winner thanked his family for inspiring his Sentimental Value performance.

“I’m playing a father that is a bad father, and my children have really told me what a bad father is,” Skarsgård joked from the stage.

Stellan Skarsgård with one of his famous sons, Alexander. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Many of the actor’s eight children are in the film industry, with sons Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård reaching stardom through roles in Big Little Lies and It, respectively.

In Sentimental Value, Skarsgård plays a film director attempting to re-enter his daughters’ lives after years of estrangement. The Swedish-language film was nominated for seven Golden Globes.

To finish his speech, the Skarsgård father urged audiences to see his movie in a theater.

Stellan Skarsgård took home a Golden Globe for his performance as an estranged father in 'Sentimental Value.' Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images