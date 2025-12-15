‘Stranger Things’ Star’s Alleged Mistress Slams His Ex in Messy Revenge Album Drama

David Harbour’s alleged mistress, Natalie Tippett, has hit back at singer Lily Allen, denying an alleged three-year affair with Harbour.

Tippett is embroiled in the cheating scandal and messy split between Allen, 40, and Stranger Things star, 50. Allen’s latest album, West End Girl, traced the trials, tribulations, and eventual end of her relationship with Harbour.

In the highly publicized song, “Madeline,” Allen describes how Harbour broke a rule of their open marriage by having sex with someone the couple both knew. Tippett confirmed to The Mail on Sunday earlier this year that the song was about her. Allen, meanwhile, told the Times that Madeline was a fictional character.

On Dec. 15th, Tippett, 34, shared a series of Instagram stories in which she said she feels “extremely violated” by Allen’s remarks in the album.

“I was hoping not to speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated,” she wrote.

“I did not have a three-year affair with anyone,” she continued. “I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false, based on the actual messages that I have saved between us,” referring to messages between her and Allen, which were incorporated into the now infamous song.

Lilly Allen filed for divorce from David Harbor in October, just as the "Stranger Things" press blitz was starting. Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I don’t weaponise women against women for the behaviour of men, especially not in an open relationship,” she added. “I’m wishing her all the success, money, healing and happiness and whatever else she’s seeking through this.”

Tippett, a single mother and costume designer from New Orleans, said she is aware of the “repercussions” that could result from speaking out about this.

“Please remember before you send more hate my way, I’m a human being not a character someone created,” Tippett said. She referred to the situation as previously being a “marginal” part of her life, but one that has now become “a major disruption.”

Reports suggest that Tippett and Habour met in 2021 on the set of We Have A Ghost.

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of Allen and Harbour for comment.

Surprise guest Dakota Johnson acted as the mysterious "Madeline" during Lily Allen's performance on SNL. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Mentions of Madeline have not ceased. In Allen’s Saturday Night Live appearance this past weekend, Dakota Johnson made a surprise cameo as “Madeline,” kissing Allen on the cheek after the singer finished performing.

“Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in,” Johnson, 36, told Allen on stage. “You can reach out to me any time, by the way. If you need any more details, or you just need to vent, or anything. Love and light, Madeline.”