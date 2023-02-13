Super Bowl 2023: Every New Movie Trailer and Teaser

Did you know that the average length of a football game is nearly 3.5 hours, with around 11 minutes of actual play? Good thing there are tons and tons and tons and tons of commercials to stuff into those extra 199 minutes.

As the biggest game of all the big games, the Super Bowl goes hard on commercials—especially really short, superficial ones for upcoming movies. If you were too busy tweeting about Rihanna’s pregnancy or making buffalo chicken dip to catch these easy-to-miss spots, well—here they are. And here are the scant-few lengthy-ish ones for you to check out, too, so you have something to talk to your coworkers about tomorrow. Ask them if they think Ezra Miller is going to do any press for The Flash!

N.B.: I’ve organized everything from “most worth watching” to “least worth watching,” to optimize your viewing experience.

The Flash (June 16)

I’m just here for Michael Keaton, man.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (May 5)

Dave Bautista might be stoked that this is the last Guardians movie, but the rest of us are gonna miss these guys.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7)

Call the number in this commercial and let me know what happens.

Fast X (May 19)

Imagine how much more fun this movie would be if the Rock came back for it, and he and Vin Diesel were forced to barely mask their resentment of each other the entire time.

Air (April 5)

Do you think Matt Damon and Ben Affleck saw Space Jam in theaters together when it came out?

Creed III (March 3)

Let these boys take a rest day, damn!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny (June 30)

This remarkably timely flick sees Indie taking on Nazis.

Scream 6 (March 10)

They should have stopped making these after the second one.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17)

This is a beer commercial.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9)

This is a car commercial.

65 (March 10)

I love that Adam Driver is in the “do it for the vacation home” phase of his career.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31)

No thanks.