Sydney Sweeney’s OnlyFans Scheme Revealed in ‘Euphoria’ Trailer

Euphoria is back—and more outrageous than ever.

After years of waiting for a follow-up to Season 2, fans got a peek at what’s to come in the upcoming season on Wednesday, including an OnlyFans storyline for Cassie, Sydney Sweeney’s character.

In the trailer, Cassie’s betrothed, Nate (Jacob Elordi), complains she is “spread-eagled on the internet” while he’s “working all day.”

At the end of Season 2, fans will remember that Cassie had repeatedly subjected herself to humiliation out of devotion to Nate, who appears less than committed.

Rue’s storyline wrapped with her narrow avoidance of drug-dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly), who reappears with renewed threat in the Season 3 trailer—this time in Mexico.

The trailer also briefly teases the return of characters Lexi (Maude Apatow), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and more.

The trailer opens with Rue, literally on the run, narrating her drifter lifestyle as she becomes more deeply entangled with the drug world and her unresolved debts.

Cassie and Nate’s tense relationship is intercut with Cassie’s on-camera exploits, which a domestic worker helps her film at one point when Nate bursts in. The trailer also offers a quick glimpse at the engaged couple’s lavish wedding.

Brief peeks at Maddy, Jules, and Lexi suggest the characters are still contending with past mistakes, while embarking on the uncertainty of early adulthood.

The highly anticipated follow-up to the popular HBO series comes after months of speculation about whether the show would even return. Before the announcement, one star told the Daily Beast they suspected the show’s third season would never reach production. Another complained about the years-long work gap.

Accusations of a “toxic” workplace dogged the series in between announcements. The death of breakout star Angus Cloud, as well as producer Kevin Turen in 2023, cast doubt on the series at the time. The rising careers of Zendaya, Sweeney, and Elordi outside the series also complicated scheduling, further delaying production.

Season 3 will finally premiere on April 12.