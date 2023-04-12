‘Ted Lasso’ Just Unveiled a Bombshell New Romance Storyline

(Warning: Spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso.)

Everyone’s getting fired this week on Ted Lasso, including Ted Lasso himself (Jason Sudeikis)—potentially. In the latest episode of Season 3, “Signs,” the idea of Ted Lasso’s possible firing isn’t even the biggest shocker. There’s a big development in Keeley’s (Juno Temple) love triangle with Jamie (Phil Dunster) and Roy (Brett Goldstein). Ooh, la la!

First, though, more on those firings. After Richmond AFC’s self-destructive loss against West Ham, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is starting to think a major shake-up is necessary in order to fix the team. She’s not quite sure what that may be, but assistant Higgins (Jeremy Swift) has a brutal suggestion: Might it be time to fire Ted and look into a real football coach?

Rebecca brushes off the idea. Still, the idea of Ted’s expulsion lingers in the air like the everlasting smell of his biscuits. This likely isn’t the last we’ll hear of it. Nevertheless, Richmond does a significant shake-up, one that’s much more unintentional than a firing. After Zava (Maximilian Osinski) goes missing ahead of an upcoming game, the team learns that he’s quitting football entirely. What was the point of introducing this new character if he’d leave after two episodes? I hope I’m wrong here and Zava returns with more purpose.

On the other side of town, Keeley grapples with one of the worst parts of being a boss: letting employees go. Her BFF-turned-employee Shandy (Ambreen Razia) has been causing quite a ruckus over at Bantr, promoting the popular dating app with a more salacious, off-brand mission statement than the company would like. Instead of anonymous messaging, Shandy instead promises users they’ll get to sleep with a celeb. That’s quite presumptive.

This makes Keeley look especially bad in front of her big investor Jack (Jodi Balfour), who’s visiting the PR team to see how the company is being run. Alas, though Jack may be mysterious—and a woman, which is a shock with that name—she’s actually a pretty good mentor for Keeley. Jack teaches Keeley a lesson on how to fire someone: First, give them a compliment. Then, let them down—it won’t be as bad with that little quip of kindness.

While it’s good practice, and something like that might work in Rebecca’s case with Ted, Shandy’s a little more fragile. Though Keeley handles letting her go with grace, Shandy fires back and attempts to take the entire PR company down with her. After storming out the door, unsuccessful in her attempts to recruit coworkers to quit and join a new company led by her, Shandy returns with revenge in the form of a tiny lamb. (As in, the actual animal.) The lamb, cute as can be, poops all over the office. (Logistical question: How much can a lamb poop in one day if it’s that tiny? I shouldn’t care. The lamb is adorable.)

What Shandy doesn’t know is that her little sheep stunt only brings Keeley closer to Jack. The pair bond over the irritating-yet-hilarious incident, using it as an opportunity to clean together and share a glass of wine. It’s always nice that, amidst her big love triangle, Keeley is always given the opportunity to chat with other women on the show about things other than her dating life. We’ve gotten to see her friendship blossom with Rebecca, a bit with stoic coworker Barbara (Katy Wix), and even with Shandy, pre-lamb.

Jack and Keeley really hit it off—perhaps this isn’t actually a friendship. No, in fact, as Keeley leans in for a kiss, it’s clear that sparks are flying between these two. This is, perhaps, the most exciting thing that’s happened all season so far. And, somehow, I’m not so heartbroken over Roy and Keeley’s break-up anymore. Jack makes the perfect rebound.

Surely, though, this can’t end well. Keeley certainly hasn’t heard the phrase “don’t dip your pen in company ink,” nor “never get a honey where you’re making money.” She’s mixing business with pleasure by engaging in a fling with her boss. Ultimately, Keeley will probably have to make a decision between her work life and her personal one. Plus, we just saw her making eyes at Jamie in last week’s episode—maybe the love triangle isn’t over after all. Perhaps Ted Lasso is mapping out a love diamond.

Either way, this new storyline is certainly welcome in Ted Lasso Season 3. At first, Keeley and Roy’s break-up seemed a bit forced—an easy way for the audience to root for Ted to push them back together by the end of the season. But Keeley’s newfound romance and self-exploration will certainly be of much discussion in Ted Lasso fan circles. It’s exciting, new, and a promise that Ted Lasso will continue to shake things up in its final season.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.