‘The Godfather’ Star Robert Duvall Dead at 95

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, who starred in The Godfather and Tender Mercies, has died at 95, his wife announced Monday.

“Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” his wife, Luciana, wrote on Facebook. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

Robert Duvall as Tom Mulligan in “Widows.” FOX

She continued, “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.

“In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Robert Duvall and Luciana Pedraza attend the "Widows" premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Kevin Winter/SHJ2018/Getty Images for TIFF

A cause of death was not immediately released. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Duvall lived on a ranch in Virginia.

The self-described “Navy brat,” who grew up mostly in Annapolis, Maryland, won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as a former country music star in the 1983 classic Tender Mercies. That role came a decade after he portrayed the trusted family lawyer Tom Hagen in The Godfather.

Robert Duvall, back, as Tom Hagen, and Marlon Brando, front, as Don Vito Corleone in ”The Godfather.” CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

In total, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards—the most recent coming in 2015 for his role in The Judge.

Duvall was married four times but does not have any children. He and the Argentina-born Luciana Pedraza, 54, were wedded in 2005. Together, they ran The Robert Duvall Children’s Fund.