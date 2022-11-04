‘The Great British Baking Show’ Falls Into Chaos Over Missing Food Mystery

It’s clear that on this season of The Great British Baking Show, the technical challenge is cursed. After terrible tacos, totally misconstrued s’mores, and a bonkers lemon meringue pie challenge, this week’s challenge involves a whole mystery. One of Janusz’s spring rolls disappears completely before he can deliver his bake to the judges, and fans need answers: Where did the spring roll go?

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Great British Baking Show, “Pastry Week.”

Janusz still gets second in the technical challenge, and he’s ultimately safe in this week’s challenge, making it to next week’s semifinals. But the judges asked for eight spring rolls. He only delivers seven—leaving him in second place behind Sandro.

As the judges point out Janusz’s error, he starts to panic. He whispers to Syabira that he did, indeed, place eight spring rolls on the plate. When the judges finally announce him as the second-place winner, he attempts to explain what might have happened.

“Deep fried eight, seven ended up on the plate, don’t know what happened,” he says. “Genuinely!”

Then come the accusations. Noel demands answers. “Who ate Janusz’s spring roll?” he asks, as the bakers break out into giggles.

“Probably me,” Janusz confesses. Okay, so, case closed, right? Janusz ate his own spring roll before he could deliver eight of the morsels to the judges. Still, Great British Baking Show viewers can’t get over this conundrum, and they have taken to Twitter to try and figure out what exactly happened to the eighth spring roll.

“If only there was a room full of cameras rolling to figure out what happened to that missing spring roll…” one smart fan suggested.

Even the official GBBS Twitter joined in on the fun, sharing a faux missing poster for the lost spring roll. “Have you seen Janusz’s spring roll?” the poster reads. “Last seen: in the bake off tent (or possibly Janusz’s mind).”

In the wake of the wild goose hunt, the baker took it upon himself to answer some questions in a video posted to his new TikTok account (which, by the way, is hilarious).

“People of Britain: As a result of the recent events that took place in the tent last night, I stand before you as a mostly honest man to discuss the missing spring roll,” Janusz says. “I don’t know what happened! I definitely made eight spring rolls, but clearly, only seven were fried. Sources say that Prue thought they looked so good that she may have eaten one raw.”

The possible explanations are as follows: Prue ate a raw spring roll; Janusz ate one cooked; or Janusz never put the eighth into the fryer. That last one seems most likely, but we’ll never know for sure! (Unless The Great British Baking Show feels like going over the unreleased footage and telling us the truth.)

Despite the drama, Janusz makes it into the semifinals round with Abdul, Sandro, and Syabira, who’s awarded star baker in this week’s challenge for the third time in a row! Ultimately, Maxy is sent home—we’ll miss her bunches.

As for Janusz, maybe while making his pâtisseries next week, he will find the missing spring roll in the bottom of his oven.