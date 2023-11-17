‘The Great British Baking Show’ Fans Have a New Crush: Matty

What’s a season of The Great British Baking Show without a collective crush? Last season, everyone was infatuated with Sandro, who made it all the way to the end. This year, GBBS viewers have their eyes on a new player: Matty, a young teacher who has continuously killed it on the series.

Although Matty has wowed the judges thus far, ahead of this week’s episode—which asked the bakers to create bakes themed around parties, a fun new addition—he had never earned Star Baker nor a Paul Hollywood handshake. This week, the bakers were competing in the quarterfinals. If Matty wanted a chance at the big win, he was going to have to step it up.

And step it up he did. Matty earned a handshake from Paul for his classic sausage rolls, middled in the technical round, and absolutely demolished the competition in the showstopper with a buffet of sports-themed desserts. If Matty were throwing a party, I’d absolutely attend. You’d find me in the back, eating all the sausage rolls.

“I want to taste Matty’s sausage roll,” one GBBS fan succinctly said on X (formerly Twitter), adding an eyes emoji as a dirty joke. What’s GBBS without some innuendos?

It came as no surprise, then, when Matty won Star Baker of the week. It’s about damn time! Fans of GBBS raved about their favorite as soon as he was pronounced the winner. Matty became “king of the party,” one viewer said.

Matty’s bakes aren’t the only thing that have elevated him into crush status. Viewers of the show are especially pleased with his outfits too—namely, his short-shorts. Matty is a fashion icon. Even with a long, khaki, bland apron, our guy knows how to stand out.

Let’s also not forget this moment from a few weeks ago: When Paul started interrogating Matty’s bake, the judge asked the baker, “Tell us about the proportion of your ball size.” Everyone—Prue, Alison, and Matty; truly everyone was present to hear Paul’s jest—let out a little giggle. GBBS is at its best when Paul is a little naughty. Matty just brings out that side of the gruff host.

Matty has a solid chance of making it to the final round. Next week, he’ll be up against Tasha, Dan, and Josh in the semis, competing for one of the coveted three spots in the season finale. GBBS has brought us some great new stars this year—Saku, we miss you!—but Matty is the baker with the perfect blend of talent and personality. We’re rooting for you, Matty.