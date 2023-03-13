‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Finally Reveals Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Disney has unveiled a brand new trailer for their upcoming live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Now, we can finally see Halle Bailey in all her sea goddess glory, under the sea with Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), and co. How fun!

While at the Oscars ceremony, stars Bailey and Melissa McCarthy took the stage to debut the new footage.

Though we've seen Bailey swim into the iconic role of Ariel in past teasers, this new trailer gave us our first look at Melissa McCarthy as evil sea witch Ursula. There's not much more to look at than her dark black eyeshadow and neon purple tentacles—but, hey, better than nothing, right? The evil menace will make her full, grand entrance soon enough.

Javier Bardem also debuts as King Triton, Ariel's father, commanding his daughter to stay safe underwater and avoid her dreams of setting foot on land.

Back when the first teaser premiered in September 2022, a certain contingent of people online got a little out-of-hand criticizing Bailey’s big debut as Ariel. Because the animated Ariel was white, trolls online manifested their hate for this new, Black princess by picking it apart in the most critical way possible. They said the movie didn’t “look underwater” enough.

Unfortunately for The Little Mermaid, critics have raised the issue once again following this full-length trailer. Detractors were especially upset, considering the beauty of Oscar-nominee Avatar: The Way of Water. Considering both were produced at Disney-owned studios, couldn't The Little Mermaid have borrowed anyone from Avatar's post-production team?

The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26.

