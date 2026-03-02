‘The Pitt’ Star Addresses Pushback on Episode About ICE

The Pitt’s Patrick Ball said there’s nothing inherently “political” about the show’s upcoming ICE storyline.

On the Actor Awards red carpet, Ball was asked about the show’s emphasis on social and political truths faced by Americans today. He explained the actors’ and showrunners’ intention, speaking to the “importance” of portraying what hospitals nationwide actually face.

'The Pitt' won 'Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series' at the Actor Awards on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

HBO’s widely acclaimed medical procedural drama has consciously woven the realities of America today into its plots, integrating themes such as addiction, gun violence, and artificial intelligence. Last week, the show’s lead producer, John Wells, revealed their intention to write an ICE storyline into an upcoming episode, but said HBO had one note: to make the story “balanced.”

“What we try to do at The Pitt and what we believe The Pitt can be, is a watercooler for people to gather around,” Ball told Deadline about the upcoming plot. “We don’t write policy, we try not to tell people what to think, we try to present the realities of hospitals across America.”

“Part of that, these days,” he continued, “is ICE.” He continued to add that many people cannot afford health insurance and “life-saving care.”

Noah Wyle stars as the lead in 'The Pitt,' earning critical acclaim and multiple awards for playing Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Warrick Page/MAX

“That is not a political stance. That is reality,” Ball said, adding that they do try not to tell viewers how to feel or react. Instead, he explained that depicting different experiences is essential to sparking conversation.

“We can at least gather around and have a conversation about what’s happening,” Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon, one of the show’s leads.

Ball’s sentiment echoes that of Wells. “There is an ICE situation coming up because it’s a real issue in emergency rooms,” Wells, 69, told The Town host Matt Belloni. He said he informed HBO because he didn’t want to land “in a situation where it’s a surprise.”

“And their response was, ‘Good story. Just make sure it’s balanced, and we’re not just treating the situation as if it doesn’t have other points of view.’”

Wells informed HBO of the storyline in light of a pending merger of its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which is now likely being sold to Paramount in a multibillion-dollar acquisition finalized last week.

Noah Wyle, who has gained acclaim and multiple awards as the show’s lead Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, told the Daily Beast that the series has “been a catalyst for some really beautiful conversations.” Wyle, 54, who previously collaborated with Wells on ER, also said the medical community has embraced The Pitt, “feeling seen and heard by it.”

The Pitt is continuing to roll out its second season on HBO. The show has been renewed for Season 3.