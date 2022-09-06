The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Trailer Is Here, and It’s Perfect

Our number-one resource for table-flipping, hair-pulling drama—the Real Housewives franchise—is currently in a fragile place. Social media has regrettably become a main character on several shows. At least three cities could use major re-casting (Beverly Hills, Orange County, and Atlanta, in my expert opinion). Meanwhile, the glamorous Housewives of Dubai don’t seem to be impressing anyone despite the initial hype. And we’re still waiting on two separate RHONY reboots that no one asked for.

Luckily, all is not lost thanks to the reliably shady and outrageous ladies of Potomac. Throughout the summer, Bravo Twitter has been wondering when fan-favorite series, The Real Housewives of Potomac, will return to our television screens and make us forget all the trauma RHOBH has forced upon us this year. And finally, the juicy trailer for Season 7 has arrived.

What’s great about this trailer (and the upcoming season) is that viewers’ don’t really know what to expect outside of the rumors that Gizelle is possibly dating RHOA alum Peter Thomas, who pops up towards the end, and that Ashley Darby has separated from her “crusty, ass-grabbing husband” Michael, as Candiace accurately describes him in a voiceover. I prefer entering a new season this way instead of, let’s say, learning about a chaotic trip to Aspen during shooting that’s hyped up throughout the entire season and inevitably having my hopes crushed when it’s not that amusing.

That being said, it’s a good sign that the trailer previews plenty of other drama and underplays the stuff we already know about. And there are some interesting developments right out the gate, like Ashley and Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s supposed friendship despite their hatred at last season’s reunion. Some of the women (Gizelle and Robyn Dixon, of course) seem to think newest housewife Mia Thornton is lying about her health problems—a classic Housewives trope.

Meanwhile, my favorite fired-too-soon housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan is apparently back in a friend-of capacity and making Karen Huger flee an outdoor event. And speaking of everyone’s favorite three-wick candle manufacturer, the Grand Dame allegedly snuck out of town with a man who wasn’t Ray, according to Candiace. Could this be the mysterious Blue Eyes??

Overall, it seems like the most pressing issue of the season will be whether or not Candiace’s husband Chris did something to make Gizelle feel uncomfortable (probably!). We also see that he’s DMing Ashley at 2 a.m., telling her which club or hotel she should be at. If there’s one thing we know about Potomac is that this series loves a creepy-husband storyline (and allowing that husband to continue filming despite being a major safety hazard for employees). Hopefully, this case will not be as dark as the days of Michael allegedly grabbing a cameraman’s butt.

Regardless, it seems like our mouths will be agape throughout this whole season.