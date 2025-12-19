‘The View’ Host Gropes Marvel Star: ‘Want Me to Flex, Joy?’

Joy Behar has continued her tradition of flirting with The View’s hunky male guests.

Behar was in the seat next to Marvel actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who let her get her hands on his “buff” arms on Friday.

The conversation veered towards Nanjiani’s physique when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “What do you sometimes hear from people on the street about just how buff you’ve gotten recently?” since “your muscles have become a bit of a distraction to a lot of fans.”

Kumail Nanjiani's muscles are "distracting" to fans, Alyssa Farah Griffin told him Friday. Night Thoughts/ABC

Behar decided she would get a first-hand feel while Nanjiani answered the question, squeezing his bicep through his sweater and offering only a quiet, “You mind?” as he spoke. Nanjiani offered, “You want me to flex, Joy?” and Behar chuckled and gave his arm another squeeze.

Though she was out of frame, Ana Navarro’s hand can be seen sneaking in a squeeze of her own.

Behar replied, “Woah, baby,” seemingly satisfied with the interaction.

Kumail Nanjiani/Instagram

Nanjiani, who was promoting his new comedy special Night Thoughts, out Friday on Hulu, kept up his fitness regimen after physically transforming to play Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals.

He wrote on Instagram in 2020, debuting his muscular transformation, “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long, so here we are. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

He told The View hosts that the majority of the compliments he gets on his body come from other men. “Women do not care about muscles,” he said as the co-hosts finally let go of his biceps.

“The only time I get compliments is from men.” Nanjiani said he told his wife Emily Gordon, “‘Guys will talk about specific parts of my body all the time,’ and she’s like ‘They’re hitting on you.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re not hitting on me.’”

Nanjiani told "The View" co-hosts that men who compliment his physique aren't flirting with him, contrary to his wife's belief. River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

The Eternals actor said he proved his point when he and his wife of 17 years took a stroll through the streets of New York City.

“She was like, ‘You’re right!’ Guys will just be like, ‘Hey, nice shoulders, man!’” Navarro added that in her experience, “Calves are a big thing with men.”

Nanjiani replied, “Because they’re hard to grow. And I’ve got pretty nice calves.”