‘The View’ Host Unloads on ‘White Supremacist’ Elon Musk

The hosts of The View laid into Elon Musk for his “racist” take on Christopher Nolan’s casting choice for his upcoming The Odyssey movie.

Reports emerged last week that Nolan chose Oscar-winning actress Lupita N’yongo to play Helen of Troy in his film version of the Greek epic. Musk wrote on his platform X that the director “has lost his integrity” over the choice, agreeing with a commentor who claimed N’yongo couldn’t possibly be right for the role because the character is described as “fair skinned, blonde, and ‘the face that launched a thousand ships’ because she was so beautiful that men started a war over her.”

Lupita Nyong'o is confirmed to star in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" alongside several other stars, but no roles have been announced. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

N’yongo’s exact role in the film is yet to be confirmed, per Variety, but she, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron are confirmed to star. Musk’s post, so far, is a response to mere speculation. Neither N’yongo nor Nolan has commented.

“Anyone can portray a fictional character,” Sunny Hostin said in response to Musk on Tuesday. “It doesn’t have to be a white person that plays this part.”

She then tore into the tech billionaire: “I think we have to call a thing a thing when we’re talking about someone like Elon Musk… We know what this is. He is a white supremacist. In my view, he is a racist.”

Hostin explained, “He has trafficked in white supremacy on the internet, on social media, on X, for quite some time. He sparked some controversy just on January 8, calling for white solidarity and warning that white men will be slaughtered if they became a minority, he also posted in September that white people are rapidly diminishing minority of the global population.”

Whoopi Goldberg was also incensed by Musk’s comment, opting to address the Tesla founder directly. “I don’t know if you realize this—Lupita is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women. So, I’m not sure what you’re trying to say,“ she added.

“You don’t actually have to go to the movie. I would suggest looking in the mirror if you have any concerns of other people’s looks,” Goldberg continued. “And don’t try to clown me, baby, I know what I look like.” Musk should “sit down when it comes to artistic stuff,” she added.

Joy Behar chimed in, “Or for politics, he should sit down.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Musk for comment.

Elon Musk "has trafficked in white supremacy on the internet, on social media, on X, for quite some time," hostin pointed out to viewers on Tuesday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Musk made similar comments when Black actress Cynthia Erivo was cast as Christ in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar last year.

Goldberg concluded to Musk, “There are so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won’t do it. But know that I’m thinking it.”