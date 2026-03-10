‘The View’ Host Called Out for ‘Schooling’ Oscar-Winning Actress

Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique called out Whoopi Goldberg in an open letter, questioning why the host “chastised” her on air.

Mo’Nique, 58, posted the letter on Instagram on Monday, writing, “What is interesting is hearing you now speak about the importance of standing up for what’s right. My question is: is your stance truly about standing up against wrongs, or is it about standing with the ‘right people’?”

The actress appeared on The View in 2018, where she talked about the behind-the-scenes drama of her Oscar-winning role in 2009’s Precious.

Mo'Nique won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2010. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mo’Nique explained to the hosts that she felt “bullied” by the film’s director. Lee Daniels, as well as executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, after she refused to promote the film. Mo’Nique argued that her contractual obligations were fulfilled after she shot the project, for which she was paid $50,000.

Mo’Nique compared her situation to the women coming forward to speak out against Harvey Weinstein: “This is what happens when you don’t go up to the hotel room,” the actress said.

Goldberg, 70, interrupted her on air, “I’m going to stop you, because, contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie.” She added, “If you had called me, I could’ve schooled you on what was expected.”

Mo'Nique/Instagram

In her open letter on Monday, the Oscar winner questioned whether Goldberg still believes her response was appropriate. “The tone of the comments today seems different from the energy eight years ago, with many people now agreeing with my sentiments about not working for people or entities I don’t owe anything to. I wonder, have your feelings changed since that time?”

Goldberg has not publicly responded, nor did she address the letter during The View’s Tuesday morning broadcast.

Mo'Nique also appeared on "The View" in 2015 before her heated clash with Goldberg in 2018. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Con

“The reason I said we must look out for the little girl coming behind us is because of situations like Epstein Island and the other powerful people avoiding accountability,” the actress also wrote. “People like Tyler Perry refused to take responsibility, while I had to take responsibility for refusing to sign up for an act of slavery against my will,” Mo’Nique claimed. Still, she insisted, “The worst part is that another woman chastised me on a platform meant to empower women.”