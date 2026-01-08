James Ransone, best known for his roles on The Wire and in It Chapter Two, died by suicide, according to a death certificate obtained by People on Wednesday. Ransone, 46, was widely recognized for his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire. Ransone’s final role was in Season 2 of Poker Face, which aired in 2025. Two days after his death, Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, 46, shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “I told you I have loved you 1,000 times before and I know I will love you again.” She went on to thank her late husband for “the greatest gifts”—their two children, Jack, 6, and Violet, 4. Ransone previously spoke openly about his mental health struggles. In a 2021 Instagram post, he revealed he was sexually abused by a former tutor as a child, saying the trauma left him with a “lifetime of shame and embarrassment” and contributed to later substance abuse. A GoFundMe created to support McPhee and their children has raised more than $230,000.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

