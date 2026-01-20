This Is What Joanna Coles Is Obsessed With

The Daily Beast‘s Joanna Coles is obsessed with TV—but only when she’s on a plane.

“I find it quite difficult to find the time to actually watch television shows unless I’m on the plane,” Coles told Obsessed: The Podcast host Kevin Fallon. “In which case, I devour them. And that’s how I eat series: just in one go.”

On her recent half-day return flight from Abu Dhabi, Coles binged the entirety of Landman‘s first season, and a bit of its second, before her interest started to wane.

“Something has happened between the writing of Season 1 and Season 2,” the Daily Beast Podcast co-host noted. “I think, actually, what’s happened is Trump, and the show has become weirdly Trumpy,” she continued.

“All of Taylor Sheridan’s shows are accused of being that way, of being MAGA shows,” Fallon agreed. “And he’s always so defensive about it, saying, ‘That’s not the case. It’s not true.’ He’s very centrist, but it sounds like maybe that’s changing.”

Joanna Coles, former Hearst Chief Content Officer, says she watches most of her TV on plane flights. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For Coles, showrunner Sheridan excelled at writing his male characters, namely Billy Bob Thornton’s oil company executive Tommy Norris, but failed with his female characters.

“I just hate the depiction of the women characters,” Coles told Fallon. “I’ve never liked Taylor Sheridan’s women characters, actually. They don’t seem believable.”

Sheridan has drawn widespread criticism for his flat, often stereotypical female characters across his shows, including Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown.

“There isn’t a single decent female character, whereas the men are all really interesting,” Coles said. “Even Demi Moore, who’s a fabulous actress. I just want to watch Demi Moore all the time. Give me more Moore!”

Joanna Coles says the female characters in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" "don't seem believable." Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount+

Moore, who plays oil baron John Hamm’s wife Cami Miller, appears in just a few minutes of each episode, often in an uninvolved scene where she swims, makes a smoothie, or talks on the phone.

“When you’ve got a star like Demi Moore who just eats the screen—you just see her on screen, and you can’t look anywhere else—it just seems like a waste of her abilities," Coles said.

“I’m still going to finish the season,” Coles admitted.

Coles, who executive-produced The Bold Type, said she also still needs to finish the steamy Hockey romance Heated Rivalry.

“I am 20 minutes in, and as yet I have not had the Turkish delight that is awaiting me,” Coles joked, who had just watched the scene where Shane and Ilya share a water bottle at the gym. “I’m very excited to get to the enjoyable sex parties.”

Joanna Coles is excited to finish "Heated Rivalry" for its intense hockey scenes and "enjoyable sex parties." Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

“I think one of the things that is missing from television right now are really great sex scenes,” Coles added. “There was a sort of period in the 80s and 90s... which was full of big Hollywood blockbuster movies where people had sexy sex.”

Coles noted that the portrayal of sex in contemporary TV is about “surviving sex,” particularly in the post #MeToo era.

“It’s about sex as a negative influence. It’s about sex as a tool of power,” she continued. “Why aren’t there just shows about the thing that sex is great at, which is giving you a good time?”

“It’s free, it’s fun. And, there isn’t very much of that on television,” she concluded.