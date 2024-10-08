Another trailer just dropped for Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, and it appears that the Call Me By Your Name star has completely transformed into the iconic singer-songwriter.

James Mangold, known for bringing Johnny Cash’s life story to the big screen in 2005’s Walk the Line, directs the film.

The trailer opens with Chalamet’s Dylan making his way to the Big Apple from Minnesota. “I wanted to catch a spark,” Chalamet says with a Midwestern twang.

A Complete Unknown tracks the highs and lows of Dylan’s early career on his way to superstardom and his uneasiness conforming to the pressures of the music business.

“They just want me singing ‘Blowing in the Wind’ for the rest of my goddamn life,” Dylan laments in the trailer.

The new footage offers glimpses into Dylan’s different romances. Elle Fanning is seen portraying Sylvie Russo, an influential girlfriend of the singer. Deadline reports that Fanning's character is based on Suze Rotolo, the real name of this former flame.

His relationship with singer Joan Baez is also chronicled in the film, with actress Monica Barbaro plays the activist and frequent Dylan collaborator.

In the trailer, Chalamet can be heard covering some of Dylan’s hits like “Girl from the North Country” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” It’s not Chalamet’s first time serenading audiences, as he previously belted out songs for his role in Wonka.

Clips from Dylan’s famous electric performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival are also highlighted. The “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” singer caused a stir when he used electric instruments at the strictly acoustic event.

The film, which hits theaters Christmas Day, also includes performances by Scoot McNairy as Dylan’s musical mentor, Woody Guthrie, Edward Norton as the late folk singer Pete Seeger, and Boyd Holbrook playing Johnny Cash.