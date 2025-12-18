Tom Cruise Teases New Oscar-Bait Movie: ‘Let’s F***ing Go!’

Tom Cruise hasn’t given up on finally winning an acting Oscar, if the teaser for Digger, his upcoming 2026 film, is any indication.

Cruise shared the teaser for the film on Thursday morning, announcing the Alejandro González Iñárritu film’s Oct. 2 release date. The tagline describes the movie as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions,” but plot details have not been released. Cruise will star alongside John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, and Sophie Wilde.

The short video shows Cruz dancing with a shovel and then balancing on a railing as if to jump. And excited Cruise wrote on X, “Let’s f---ing go!”

Iñárritu, a four-time Oscar winner himself, will direct Cruise in the filmmaker’s first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant in 2015.

Tom Cruise accepted an honorary Oscar last month. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The early peek at Cruise’s next project comes just a month after the movie star was awarded an honorary Oscar in November. The actor’s been nominated for acting three times—for 1989’s Born on the Fourth of July, 1996’s Jerry Maguire, and 1999’s Magnolia—and as a producer when Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for Best Picture. Some of his most famous performances, like A Few Good Men (1992) or Rain Man (1988), were overlooked in the Academy’s acting categories those years.

Iñárritu introduced Cruise when he received his honorary Oscar in November. “I can’t wait for you all to see the film next year and see what he did,” Cruise said when he accepted the statue on stage.

In 2015, Iñárritu became the first director since 1941 to win Best Director in consecutive years for “The Revenant” and “Birdman.” Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images