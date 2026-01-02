Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter, 34, Found Dead at Hotel

Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, 34, was found dead at a San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Speaking to TMZ, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said their team responded to a reported medical emergency at the Fairmont Hotel at 2:52 a.m. Upon arrival, paramedics found an individual whom they pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death so far remains unknown while San Francisco police and the Medical Examiner’s Office carry out their investigations.

Additional reports claim that a guest saw Jones lying on the ground of the 14th floor of the hotel and alerted staff, worried she might be intoxicated.

No signs of foul play, or signs that Jones had taken her own life, were found at the scene, according to police.

“A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive and the hotel staff was alerted,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene.”

Tommy Lee Jones at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival with his daughter, Victoria Jones. Anadolu/Getty Images

Born in 1991, Victoria Kafka Jones is the No Country for Old Men actor’s second of two children, both born to his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

Like her father, Victoria was an actor. She made her debut as an 11-year-old in a small role in Men in Black II alongside her dad. She also had minor roles in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which her father directed, and one episode of One Tree Hill.

Jones and Victoria at a screening of 'Stuart Little 2' at Planet Hollywood in London. William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In a 2006 interview, Tommy Lee Jones warmly recounted how he “fired” his daughter from Three Burials after the teenager refused to get up for her 5 a.m. casting call.

“One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her.”

“Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time,” he added.

She did not pursue acting beyond her teenage years. According to records seen by the New York Post, Victoria had some run-ins with the law in 2025, including an apprehension on drug charges in Napa County, California, in April.

The Fairmont is a luxury hotel in San Francisco’s upscale Nob Hill neighborhood, which has played host to American presidents, British royalty, and major celebrities.

The Fairmont hotel in December, 2020. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images