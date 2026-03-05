‘Top Chef’ Host Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Female Winner

Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi found it “amusing” that fans believe she is dating All-Star winner Melissa King, she revealed on Thursday.

In an interview on New York Magazine and Vulture’s Good One podcast, Lakshmi insisted that the pair’s close friendship was only that.

She and King sparked romance rumors in October with an Instagram post showing the pair wearing matching Adams Family Halloween costumes. “I would die for her. I would kill for her. 🥀🖤 - Gomez Paddams,” King wrote in the caption to the post.

The model and host said she found the rumors “amusing.”

Padma Lakshmi and Melissa King attended the Gold Gala 2024 at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House

The online chatter “was largely positive and not out of the realm of possibilities, so I found it charming,” she explained, “This is a person I love anyway, you know, in one sense, maybe not in the sense that everyone else thinks, so what was I going to do? Be like, ‘No, that’s not true’? If I was leaning that way, that would be a great person.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Melissa King and Padma Lakshmi attend Gold House's Lunar New Year Gold Celebration at Chinese Tuxedo on February 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gold House) Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gold House

Public interest in her personal life used to have a greater effect, she admitted.

“For a long time, whether it was on social media or the internet or whatever, it did bother me because there was so much focus on my personal life rather than my professional life,” Lakshmi confessed.

Melissa King was a contestant on “Top Chef” when Padma Lakshmi was a host and judge. David Moir/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lakshmi was married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007. She was in an on-again, off-again relationship with venture capitalist Adam Dell, with whom she shares 16-year-old daughter, Krishna, from 2009 to 2021. Lakshmi also dated IMG CEO Teddy Forstmann from 2009 until his death from brain cancer in 2011.

“I was frustrated about that, and it made people think that I didn’t have a professional life,” the writer and model continued. “My first cookbook came out in 1999. My first food show on the Food Network came out in 2000. I was a journalist! You know, I mean, I wasn’t hard-hitting, covering war, but I had a syndicated column in The New York Times. I was writing for Vogue. I was writing for Harper’s Bazaar, a style column there.”

Lakshmi was married to controversial author Salman Rushdie from 1999 to 2007. E. Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

She concluded, “People don’t… nobody reads bylines. Nobody cares. You know, it’s sort of like, they just want to see the picture.”