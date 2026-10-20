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ALL THAT GLITTERS

‘Toy Story’ Star Accused of Shocking Elder Abuse

Erik von Detten is being sued by a 97-year-old man and his wife.

Actor Erik von Detten

Ron Galella/Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

By Tom Latchem

Former Disney child star Erik von Detten has been accused of defrauding an elderly couple out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 44-year-old actor, who is best known for voicing Sid Phillips in Toy Story and appearing in The Princess Diaries, is being sued alongside his employer, precious metals dealer Rosland Capital, over allegations involving more than $2 million in gold purchases.

Erik von Detten

Erik von Detten at the premiere of "Junction" held at Harmony Gold on January 24, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The lawsuit was revealed Tuesday by TMZ, which reported that Sheila Greenberg, 85, and her husband Norman, 97, claim they were persuaded to invest their savings in coins that turned out to be worth significantly less than they paid.

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The Greenbergs allege that they later discovered their $2.1 million investment was worth just $1.3 million. They claim damages of approximately $900,000 and are also seeking punitive damages.

The couple’s dealings with von Detten allegedly began in 2020 after they responded to a Rosland television commercial.

Rosland’s website shows the Lady Liberty gold coin collection.

Rosland’s website shows the Lady Liberty gold coin collection.

Rosland / screenshot

They allege they were then introduced to the former child star and disclosed how much they had available—but had a limited understanding of the gold market.

According to the lawsuit, von Detten assured them that he had the expertise to guide their purchases, and they initially spent roughly $1 million on Lady Liberty gold coins.

However, they claim the precious metals were placed in a storage facility rather than delivered to their home.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Season 28 -- Pictured: Erik von Detten as Nicholas Alamain

Erik von Detten appeared in 'Days of Our Lives' as Nicholas Alamain as a child.

NBC/Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Another transaction followed, pushing their total spending past $2 million.

The Greenbergs also accuse Rosland Capital of exploiting older customers’ fears and financial vulnerabilities.

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Von Detten, who also starred in the Disney Channel movie Brink!, largely withdrew from Hollywood after becoming a recognizable teenage actor in the 1990s.

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The legal action was filed in May, before Rosland Capital filed for bankruptcy months later.

The allegations against von Detten and Rosland Capital have not been proven in court.

The Daily Beast has contacted von Detten and Rosland Capital for comment.

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Tom Latchem
Tom LatchemLead Global Correspondent

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