UNRAVELING Trump Nemesis Shames Dem Loser Over Epic Public Meltdown The late-night host could barely watch Haley Stevens’ embarrassing attempt to explain herself.

Seth Meyers has humiliated Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens after her shock endorsement of a MAGA Republican and subsequent public meltdown.

Stevens, 43, made a last-minute decision on Sunday to endorse Michigan GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers over her Democratic primary opponent, Abdul El-Sayed.

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Her decision on the eve of the midterms sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, blindsided her allies, sent her staff fleeing, and left Stevens open to questions she couldn’t answer.

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. pic.twitter.com/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

On Monday night, Meyers said, “Democrats are especially aghast because after seeking the Democratic nomination promising to stop Trump, Stevens is now joining him and endorsing one of the most nakedly racist campaigns in modern American history.”

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He panned to footage of everyone from Donald Trump to Ted Cruz spouting Islamophobic rhetoric against El-Sayed, a Michigan native of Egyptian origin.

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“If you thought she’d have a hard time defending that decision,” Meyers said, turning to Stevens, “You’re right, because she went on CNN last night and it did not go great.”

Anderson Cooper interviews Haley Stevens on CNN. CNN

What ensued was a public crash-out while speaking with Anderson Cooper. Stevens couldn’t justify her decision, especially when questioned about previously slamming Rogers, and instead offered roundabout answers and long silences, which Meyers brutally skewered. Her interview was punctuated by long pauses, and she often contradicted herself.

At one point during their nearly 15-minute conversation, Cooper said, “It’s just an interesting change, and I think a lot of people are curious to try to understand it.”

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed had his biggest fundraising day to date on Sunday as Democratic rival Haley Stevens endorsed his GOP opponent. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stevens stared at him blankly. “Was that a question, Anderson, or?”

“No, I wanted to see if you wanted to fill in the silence, but you don’t,” the veteran journalist retorted.

Meyers called his response a “Game of Thrones-style burn.”

“That interview was so brutal,” Meyers quipped, “I watched it through my fingers like a f---ing horror movie.”

“I think I heard her audibly gulp more than I heard her say actual words,” he continued. “The only thing that would have made it worse is if she’d had a pair of antennae that never quite stopped moving,” said Meyers, playing edited footage of Stevens with alien-like antennae atop her head.

Seth Meyers skewered Democratic flip-flopper Haley Stevens. Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez/Getty Images

But the NBC host closed off with a more important message on the eve of the midterm elections.

“The reality is, most people don’t care about any of this,” he said. “Life is too expensive while billionaires are getting richer. Trump’s never been more unpopular. Voters have never been more furious. And that’s why the GOP is resorting to gutter racism.”

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