KISS-UP PRIZE Trump Nemesis Spots Embarrassing Problem With His Bizarre Award A MAGA candidate sucked up to Trump with a fake award.

President Donald Trump has finally received the accolade he craves, but Seth Meyers is exposing its fundamental flaw.

Trump, 80, has openly demanded any award going—whether he qualifies or not—and routinely claims he has been snubbed if he does not get what he wants. Iowa congressional candidate Joe Mitchell knows this, which is why the MAGA politician decided to present Trump with a “Man of the Century Award” at his rally in Sioux City on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to say, Mr. President, for the last 10 years, you kept this country more safe than any other president, ever,” Mitchell, 29, said. “And they’ve never given you the Nobel Peace Prize, by the way, which is a disgrace.”

US President Donald Trump receives an award from former Iowa State Representative Joe Mitchell during a Republican campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Mitchell then handed the president a framed certificate, declaring, “So, what I came up with, Mr. President, is the new award. It’s called the ‘Man of the Century Award.’ OK? It’s the ‘Man of the Century Award.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a leaf out of Trump’s book, the candidate continued, “And I’m gonna hold this up for the artificial media to see. CNN, zoom in right here, CNN. OK? Because this man has done more for humanity and for America than any other president ever.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Meyers had his own take.

“OK, that’s not a real award,” laughed the late-night host and Trump nemesis. “And that’s coming from someone who hosted the Golden Globes.”

Meyers roasted the fake award. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

“That’s right, Republican congressional candidate Joe Mitchell gave Trump a ‘Man of the Century’ award and said that he came up with the honor,” he continued. “Sorry, that’s the award...for being the best man of the whole century?”

Meyers looked more closely at the certificate. “That looks like he graduated from an eight-week computer class at night school,” he quipped.

The made-up award has been widely mocked. On X, critics addressed Mitchell directly, with one user calling the award a “participation trophy.” Another said, “Moved over FIFA, Grandpa Ranty has a new fake award!”

MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough gave a scathing critique, saying that MAGA candidates are “still trying to kiss up to a guy with a 31 percent approval rating.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register