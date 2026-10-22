NOT ALL THERE Trump’s Bizarre Hallucination Exposed by Late-Night Nemesis Seth Meyers called out the “real issue” with the president’s cognitive abilities.

Seth Meyers has exposed Donald Trump’s deteriorating health after a bizarre incident raised serious concerns.

The late-night host said that there’s a “real issue” with the 80-year-old president that cannot be ignored. “Donald Trump might no longer be able to tell the difference between what is real and what is fake, be it polls or anything else,” he began, “as evidenced by this video taken Monday, where he seems to be waving at someone before boarding Marine One, only for the camera to zoom out and reveal that no one was there.”

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President Trump waving to no one before boarding Marine One on Monday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump seen boarding Marine One after waving to no one. Umit Bektas/Reuters

In the video, Trump, 80, seemingly waved to a large empty space and an imaginary crowd on the new White House helipad before boarding Marine One for rallies in Kansas and North Carolina. The moment sparked a fresh wave of concerns over his mental health. When the camera panned out, it was clear Trump was waving to no one.

Quipped Meyers in response, “When the helicopter pilot saw that, he probably wanted to call in a new flight plan. ‘Hey. Yeah, this is Marine One. We’re gonna scrap Kansas and head straight for the Whispering Pines Retirement Home.’”

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The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

People are pointing out that the president seems to be hallucinating. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Meyers joins a chorus of voices in pointing out Trump’s apparent cognitive decline.

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Political podcaster Brian Krassenstein wrote on X, “I now have absolutely no doubt that Donald Trump has major mental decline. Just think for one minute if Joe Biden had waved into the abyss like Trump just did here. Imagine what Fox News would be saying.”

“There is absolutely no rational explanation for this that I can see,” he concluded.

Liberal commentator Harry Sisson added in a post, “This is really concerning. Yesterday, Trump stopped walking and started waving at nobody as he was boarding Marine One. The camera zooms out and shows nobody is there. His mental decline is getting worse.”

Trump, meanwhile, frequently brags about his “genius” and cognitive skills.

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