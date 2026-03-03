Trump’s Gold Curtain Ramble Leaves Jon Stewart Speechless

President Donald Trump’s bizarre ramble about White House decor during a Medal of Honor ceremony has left many, including Jon Stewart, speechless.

When the president delivered his first public update on Monday after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, he had other subjects in mind. As Trump, 79, thanked “great service members” for being in the White House, he turned his attention to the “beautiful building.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Isn’t it beautiful? We’re adding on to the building a little bit. We’re improving the building. See that nice drape? I picked those drapes in my first term. I always like gold, but I think we can save a lot of money,” the president said.

He continued to boast, “I built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world,” he said.

Stewart was in disbelief at the president’s remarks, implying that Trump is a “three-year-old that gets easily distracted by something shiny on the wall.”

U.S. President Donald J. Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“I can’t believe it,” Stewart responded, bowing his head. “Our bombs are now smarter than our president.”

Trump’s topic of choice at the event has alarmed many, including Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney. “It’s very odd to talk about this topic at this time,” Reiner, a CNN medical analyst, wrote on X.

The Medal of Honor ceremony took place two days after America and Israel struck Iran. The military operation, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by the Department of Defense, killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A wave of U.S.-Israeli attacks was carried out in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, after initial strikes on Saturday. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president’s remarks following the initial strikes have drawn concern, with many questioning the lack of a concrete plan and Trump’s conflicting accounts of how the attacks will unfold.

Stewart slammed Trump’s rhetoric in the aftermath of the attacks, saying, “I can’t think of anything more dismissive and arrogant than this president not directly addressing the American people and explaining this war more thoroughly.”

