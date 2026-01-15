Trump’s ‘Hole Milk’ Comment Breaks Jimmy Kimmel’s Brain

Jimmy Kimmel was nearly at a loss for words after Donald Trump used a White House event to tell everyone what milk is.

On Wednesday’s late-night show, Kimmel showed footage of the 79-year-old president as he served up a weird word salad at an Oval Office event.

“This morning, I read that Trump was holding an MLK event in the Oval Office. It turned out it wasn’t...about MLK. It was about M-I-L-K,” Kimmel began.

President Donald Trump signed the "Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act" to allow the sale of whole milk in schools across the country. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He then showed the audience a televised speech at the Oval Office, in which Trump rambled on about the merits of “whole milk.”

“You see that beautiful milk? That’s what we’re here for,” Trump said. The president and his administration were gathered in the Oval Office for the signing of a bipartisan bill that allows schools to offer whole milk and 2 percent milk to students. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025 overturns the Obama-era restrictions, which limited students to fat-free or low-fat milk.

“We’re going to be discussing milk and whole milk. We have some milk here,” Trump continued, pointing to a carton of milk on his desk. He went on to make several unrelated points, like how the milk carton had been sitting on his desk for five days, and how his “friend” Dr. Ben Carson, former neurosurgeon and current MAGA adviser, “drinks a lot of milk.”

Cabinet members joined Donald Trump for the full-fat milk launch in the Oval Office. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is right. Whole milk. It’s actually a legal definition, whole milk, and it’s whole with a ‘w’ for those of you that have a problem,” Trump said. “That’s right. It’s not ‘hole’ milk. It’s ‘whole’ milk.”

Kimmel, 58, could not believe Trump’s latest take. “Does he think that we think that milk comes from a hole? I mean, if there’s milk coming from your hole, you either need to get to a doctor or a farm and quit,” he said, as the audience laughed.

"Does he think that we think that milk comes from a hole?" Kimmel asked about Trump in his monologue on Wednesday. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The late-night host also took a jab at Trump getting caught resting his eyes as his Cabinet members spoke about the importance of whole milk. “So then after a nice glass of warm milk that was on his desk for five days, it was time for a little nap,” Kimmel said, showing footage of the president lightly dozing.

“He’s getting good at nodding at the right times, right?” Kimmel concluded.