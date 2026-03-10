TV Star Reveals Husband Dated Her Celebrity Doppelgänger

Actress Amanda Peet has revealed that her husband once dated her uncanny celebrity doppelgänger.

Peet, 54, spilled the beans on Dax Shepherd’s podcast, saying she is frequently mistaken for actress Lake Bell, 46, and that her husband, screenwriter David Benioff, has his own history with Bell.

Peet explained that Benioff and she once took a “mutual” break that lasted nine months. During this break, Benioff, 55, allegedly dated Bell.

Amanda Peet, left, and Lake Bell. Getty/The Daily Beast

“I find out from through the grapevine that he’s dating her,” Peet said, laughing. She then recalled that she was mistaken for Bell “within 24 hours after finding out” that her ex was seeing the Bless this Mess actress.

“And I was like... this actually can’t be happening. It can’t be happening,” Peet said.

The Your Friends and Neighbours actress shared that she has been compared to Bell so many “f--king” times that the comparison inspired a scene in Michael Shear’s Fantasy Life, in which Peet plays a struggling actress and single mother. In one scene, Peet’s character is approached by someone for an autograph, only for the fan to reveal that he’s a fan of Bless This Mess, the sitcom in which Bell starred alongside Shepherd.

Lake Bell attends the premiere of HBO Original's "The Chair Company" at Hollywood Legion Theater on October 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Peet admitted that she is a “jealous person,” but she also praised Bell, saying she has “the most gorgeous body ever.”

“I mean, it’s hard to feel bad for someone that gets mistaken for her. I’m so sorry,” Shepherd joked. The podcast host decided to reach out to Bell in real time, sending her a voice note to ask whether she is ever mistaken for Peet, too.

Peet and her husband have been married since 2006. Benioff is the co-creator of Game of Thrones, collaborating with D.B. Weiss to create the HBO mega-hit. Peet and Benioff have three children together.

Actress Amanda Peet and husband David Benioff at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bell was married to tattoo artist Scott Campbell, with whom she shares two children, from 2013 to 2020.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.