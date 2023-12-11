‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Already Eyeing Its Next Scandoval

In the trailer for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which was just released this afternoon, viewers eager to take in the aftermath of the seismic cheating scandal that ripped apart Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s relationship are treated to snippets of how they’re coping: Madix and Sandoval, who are now essentially divorced, still hang out in their co-owned house and on the beach, but there are lines drawn in the sand, literally.

The trailer also drops a massive gossip bomb in the form of the revelation that Tom Schwartz, whose divorce from Katie Maloney was largely skated over last season as Raquel Leviss’s bizarre behavior became the main story line, made out with Scheana Shay in Las Vegas at some point.

This is huge, because Shay just got married to, and has a kid with, brawny Aussie Brock Davies. In the trailer, Schwartz casually reveals this gossip nugget to Lala Kent, who looks horrified. When will these messy West Hollywood disasters ever learn? Hopefully, never.

Also included in the trailer: a pink haired girl making out with both Schwartz and Maloney, Madix flirting adorably with her new personal trainer boyfriend, Schwartz bleaching his hair blonde and Kent dubbing him “Dad Bod Ken,” notorious ex-cokehead Jax Taylor blustering about something and Tom Sandoval sporting various facial expressions that reveal that he still hasn’t fully wrapped his head around how thoroughly he firebombed his life by cheating on Madix with Leviss. Delicious!

The first episode of Season 11 drops on Jan. 30.