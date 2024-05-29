Vanderpump Rules has had a highly abnormal season, so it’s only fair that the reunion deviates from the norm, as well. Maybe that’s why Bravo decided to withhold the final moments of the season from the cast so they could watch it all together. Or, maybe it’s because Ariana declined to watch the season and this was production’s only chance to show her.

Either way, Vanderpump Rules has routinely and succinctly torn down the fourth wall, making it certain that no matter where the show goes next, it can never return to its state of unproduced ignorance. Whether that’s good, bad, or something else entirely, it’s too early to say. But it’s exciting to watch the show drive off the tracks, equally unaware of what’s next as we, the viewers.

The Season 11 reunion ends in a melodramatic fashion, like all great reunions do, as half the cast fall into tears in the resolution-less hour. In fact, the divide grows deeper than ever before, as Lala doubles down on her scorched Earth approach, promising that the Something About Her world of cupcakes, rainbows, and questionably sized sandwiches won’t overtake the beautiful toxicity that has defined Vanderpump Rules since its affair-induced inception.

The final hour of the reunion dives briefly into Jax Taylor’s guest return to the show, with a dash of The Valley synergy. Amid rumors Lala might double dip with a role on Season 2 of the VPR spinoff, we learn that she’s fallen out with Brittany Cartwright, as the cast discuss Jax and Brittany’s separation.

While Lala’s most fervent haters may see this as a sign she can’t hold a friendship (and, you know, maybe so!), falling out with Brittany over an accusation that Lala stole her babysitter is a very hilarious feud concept. I would like to keep Lala on VPR and maintain The Valley as a separate entity, but… let’s get some cameras for this babysitter feud. And get a mic on the babysitter. Whose side will Summer Moon take?

Attention turns to Scheana, next, as she and Ariana walk carefully on eggshells to ensure their surface friendship stays afloat. Of course, as Scheana points out, Ariana watched the season through TikTok clips, so her perspective is skewed, at best. If you find Scheana to be an empathetic character this season, like me, you’ll wish Ariana could have seen the season, as she held her own without disrespecting their friendship. If you think Scheana needs to walk into traffic while holding a sign saying “Ariana is always right,” well, you’ll wish Ariana could have seen the season to properly filet her so-called bestie.

Either way, Ariana should have watched the show, and the proof of that is the way the reunion comes off its hinges the second production shows the finale to the cast. There’s something so riveting about watching people watch TV, like when you show your friends your favorite show and face them as they watch it, a la Cary Dubek of The Other Two. Immediately, a solemn wave hits the entire cast, lighting a fire under the main players to drive the reunion home.

The tear-filled conversation between Sandoval and Ariana that follows is so soapy, so theatrical that it’s almost comical. It’s the rawest moment we’ve gotten between the exes, but Sandoval’s crying face is unfortunately really funny, so it’s hard not to giggle. Sometimes, it’s nice to remember why these two dated. They are very simpatico in their natures, despite the fact their love story crashed and burned many moons before the affair started.

It’s nice to get a real conversation between them, too, as it’s something the season itself sorely lacked. Imagine The Real Housewives of Orange County Seasons 11 and 12 without some classic Vicki and Tamra sit-downs (and yes, I am comparing them to exes, as they are friendship soulmates with a more complex history than most romantic partners could ever dream of).

And yet, it’s almost worth the wait. It’s totally believable when Ariana points out that walking away from Sandoval at the finale party was her real reaction. While that’s proof she should never be left to steer the ship of a reality show, at least she lived authentically to herself. It’s also fair that her castmates may feel frustrated at the idea of the show crashing and burning simply because the authentic Ariana isn’t exactly a reality star, and that’s where Lala’s tirade stems from.

“I’m happy that Ariana has been catapulted into opportunity. However, I will be damned if one person doesn’t step up to the fucking plate, so that at least, if you don’t give a fuck about your position on the show because you’re thriving, I’m gonna need you to give a fuck about mine,” Lala rants to Ariana. “I was livid that night [of the finale]. Livid. And I’m sorry if I hurt you, but I stand by what I said.”

Lala’s messy explosion is so welcome, so necessary as the rest of the cast (even Sandoval) resort to respectability politics amid fears the mob will eat them alive. It’s interesting, too, that Ariana’s response is a more subdued approach. I’m certainly cynical, but there’s no way to get your fanbase more on your side than to cry while the big bad wolf Lala’s her way through the room.

Lala is hellbent on making sure people know that Ariana and Sandoval represented themselves one way on camera, and another behind the scenes. She has taken hold of the mic and wants to dictate the narrative going forward, to the behest of every single cast member, even those on her side.

And when Scheana says that both Sandoval and Ariana have been there for her outside of filming, Lala loses it.

“Can we be done? I’m like so fucking done,” she says as she fakes a walk-off, like a kid who runs away from home but hides on the front porch waiting for their parents. But she only makes it so far before she’s back in her seat, crying about how fake everyone else is.

It’s a spectacular meltdown, one that will no doubt fall on deaf ears to the masses, but one that puts Lala in the reunion pantheon. This is female rage, isn’t it? Just as Ariana was valid to melt down in a dramatic fashion in the season, let’s give Lala all the scenery in the world to chew. Watching Katie, Ariana, and even Scheana find themselves annoyed with Lala’s bulldozing is a very entertaining dynamic, and one that provides promise for the future of the show.

And it makes the fact that Lala’s somewhat of a voice of reason all the more amusing. I agree with the points she’s making here, by and large. But the way she goes about it is so hyperbolic, it’s almost impossible to casually smile and nod along as she goes through her rant. It’s somewhat of a reverse Karen Huger (of The Real Housewives of Potomac), who’s almost always lying in a fashion so spectacular that it circles back to seeming like the truth.

So, no, Lala is unlikely to win over any cynics, but she sure delivered a star turn here. And with time, I think her words will only find further vindication. She has a very genuine frustration that juxtaposes well with Ariana’s role, and it serves as a rising tide that inherently makes everyone else’s performances more interesting, in retrospect. The prospect of watching Katie hand out The Meg isn’t exactly enticing, but the thought of watching her grow increasingly annoyed with an unleashed Lala sure is.

It’s a bit on the nose that the cast toast to Something About Her sandwiches as Andy declares, “May these continue to be the best days of your lives.” Just as I’ve seen many a better sandwich, I’ve seen many a better season of VPR. Yet, VPR at its worst, just like a classic Italian sub, is almost impossible to make unwatchable, or inedible. Is it overproduced (overpriced)? Yes. Is there better fare elsewhere? Yes. Go watch Bravo’s crown jewel, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

But, there is truly something about Vanderpump Rules. I’d be sad to see the show go, especially given Season 11 only grew with intrigue as the season went on. Lala’s ready to deliver a vicious villain turn, and that’s something I want to watch in all its nuanced glory. Maybe this season will be the end of the road for some fans (and, hopefully, this fence-riding iteration of James Kennedy too), but I’m eagerly buckling up for all the twists and turns ahead.