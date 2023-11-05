The ‘RHONY Legacy’ Trailer Is Already Epic

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer is already the biggest highlight of this year’s BravoCon. After months of anticipation, it looks like fans of the O.G. Real Housewives of New York City can anticipate more laugh-out-loud comedy, Sonja Morgan’s private parts, a shockingly turnt Kristen Taekman, and even a cameo from “the pirate.”

The crowd at the “The Ultimate Girls Trip Down Memory Lane” panel was on the edge of their seats as moderator Michael Rappaport cued the trailer for the season. After cast member Ramona Singer was allegedly disinvited from BravoCon following yet another racism scandal, fans were curious about how the season would play out with Singer in it—presumably causing most of the drama, as she’s known to do—or whether it would air at all.

Singer is still included in the trailer, which was met with a cringe-y silence from the audience. However, her presence was minimal compared to her colleagues, who seem to provide most of the drama. I guess we’ll have to see if her Turtle Time was cut short by the editors.

Taekman seems to be taking her Bravo comeback very seriously, getting into several confrontations with the women. It looks like she’ll open up about her divorce from her ex-husband Josh Taekman, who was notably a part of the Ashley Madison scandal.

Aside from that, “Scary Island” icon Kelly Bensimon has some new phrases to confuse the women, declaring at a dinner table that she’s an “action verb.” We see a glimpse of OG cast member Alex McCord’s Herman Munster shoes sitting in one of the women’s closets. Hopefully, this means she’ll make an appearance, considering that her “Ex Wives Club” season of RHUGT may never see the light of day.

As per usual, Dorinda Medley is shouting at someone. In what will presumably be put on a T-shirt and sold to fans, she tells Taekman that “eagles don’t fly with pigeons.” And Luann flirts with a bunch of hunky men, including someone dressed like a pirate, who we only see from that back. If it’s the actual “pirate” Luann hooked up with on their first trip to St. Barts, it will be the reunion of the century. If not, this season still looks like the best thing to ever stream on Peacock.