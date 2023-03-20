‘Hot Haus,’ ‘The Apprentice’ for Queer OnlyFans Creators, Is Back!

Tiffany “New York” Pollard—the Lewis and Clark of reality television, by way of pioneering a historic amount of indelible memes—is back! And this time, she’s not playing any games.

Well, alright. She’s playing a few games.

In Season 2 of OUTtv’s Hot Haus, which fashions itself as The Apprentice for queer OnlyFans creators and adult entertainers, Pollard returns to her hosting spot appropriately riled up.

“This year alone, over 300 anti-queer laws have been written and passed,” Pollard tells this season’s cast, in the exclusive trailer premiering on The Daily Beast’s Obsessed—which you can watch below. “What they’re aiming to do is erase queerness.”

Hot Haus, which premiered on the OUTtv network last year to rave reviews, couldn’t be returning at a more appropriate time. In the face of a barrage of anti-queer bills, drag-banning states, and gender affirming care being stripped away from the youth of America, Hot Haus is a defiant middle finger to all who dare to question the validity and humanity of the queer experience.

“We’re proud of who we are,” Pollard says in the trailer. “And yes, I’m queer too. No one can eat a pussy like me!”

If that wasn’t enough to suggest that Season 2 of Hot Haus won’t be all be doom and gloom, the rest of the trailer might. This season’s spicy cast is raring to go, entering the Hot Haus hot house in an array of sequined leotards and mesh shirts. Each contestant is ready for battle—whether that means twerking in front of Pollard, getting a little risque in front of a webcam in their bedrooms, or comically tossing around a giant inflatable die (the number it lands on is the number of articles of clothing they have to take off, naturally).

The Hot Haus competitors will be evaluated on their sex appeal, business savvy, and community leadership in a series of titillating challenges. But it’s not all fun and games. This cast of zesty performers really is there to compete. There’s a $25,000 prize on the table, courtesy of adult website Jerkmate, and the title of the Next Queer Sex Symbol.

“I’m so blessed to be partnered with OUTtv to show off this first look at Hot Haus Season 2,” Pollard tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “We’re so passionate about this project because we need more shows by and for queer people—especially queer people of color! The recent wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation is actively harming the community. Now, more than ever, it’s necessary for us to take up space and be loud! Hot Haus is a sexy ‘Fuck you!’ to all of our haters. It proves that queer folks won’t just survive, but thrive!”

In Season 2, Hot Haus aims to go bigger and better, and not just with its wild challenges, but with its full-on push against bigotry and stigmas growing more pervasive by the day. “I can say without a doubt that, with its diverse case, frank discussions about sexuality, and abundance of queer joy, there’s never been a show like it on television,” OUTtv COO Philip Webb told Obsessed.

In Season 2, Pollard and the Hot Haus contestants are taking a defiant stance against worldwide injustice toward the queer community. “If I don’t stand for the community,” Pollard says at the end of this season’s trailer, “Fuck my memes!”

Hot Haus Season 2 premieres March 23 on OUTtv with its casting special, followed by new episodes streaming weekly.

