Actress Melissa Gilbert made an emotional appeal to a judge this week on behalf of her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.

Busfield, 68, who is best known for his roles in Thirtysomething and The West Wing, was arrested on Jan. 13 on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

Gilbert, 61, submitted a letter to a judge at Albuquerque’s Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, where Busfield is currently being held without bond after turning himself in to authorities in New Mexico last week.

Director and actor Timothy Busfield in a police booking photo after turning himself in following accusations of sexual abuse of two children. Handout/Getty Images

Gilbert’s letter was among roughly 70 submitted in support of her husband of nearly 13 years. Busfield’s stepson and his Thirtysomething co-stars Ken Olin and Peter Horton are among the individuals who have penned letters testifying to the Emmy winner’s character.

In her letter, the Little House on the Prairie actress described her husband’s arrest as devastating, writing that it was “truly breaking my heart.” She urged the judge to show compassion, pleading: “I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now.”

Gilbert went on to praise Busfield’s character, describing him as a man with “the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known,” and saying he has dedicated his life to service and faith.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by USA Today, the charges stem from allegations that Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct with two child actors while working on the set of the television series The Cleaning Lady. The alleged conduct is said to have occurred over two years, when one of the children was just 7 years old.

The complaint states that two children, who are brothers, reported inappropriate behavior, alleging that Busfield instructed them to call him “Uncle Tim.” One of the alleged victims told investigators that Busfield touched his genitals on multiple occasions, according to the filing.

Authorities say the allegations were eventually reported to Child Protective Services by the boys’ mother. The complaint notes that at least one child initially feared coming forward due to concerns about retaliation. One of the alleged victims has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, according to the court documents.

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield attend the Golden Nymphs Nominees Party during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Despite the severity of the allegations, Gilbert has publicly stood by her husband. Her representatives told People magazine last week that the actress remains supportive of Busfield as the legal process unfolds.

Gilbert and Busfield have been married since 2013. While the couple does not share biological children, Gilbert referenced the role Busfield played in her family in her letter, writing that he had a profound influence on her children from a previous marriage. “Tim nurtured and guided [my son] Michael,” she wrote, adding that she will “never be able to express the depth of gratitude” she feels for his presence in their lives.