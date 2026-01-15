Real Housewife Dishes About Shocking Plane Fight

In a reality show that documents every moment of their lives, an off-camera incident has thrown Utah’s preeminent housewives into complete disarray.

And Obsessed: The Podcast has the dirt.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Whitney Rose told host Kevin Fallon her side of the now-infamous airplane incident with co-star Meredith Marks in the show’s season finale.

“She put us all in a very bad situation with that airplane, and she lied about it, and she continues to lie about it,” Rose declared.

While on a return flight from a guest appearance on Below Deck Down Under, two of the housewives, Marks and Britani Bateman, caused a scene as their feud erupted.

Tensions boiled over in the RHOSLC reunion, as Whitney Rose confronted Meredith Marks over her "lies." Jocelyn Prescod//Bravo via Getty Images

In a confessional interview, housewife Angie Katsanevas told viewers that Marks had been “yelling and screaming and crying.”

Because of airline regulations, however, no cameras were rolling.

“They’re like the great mysteries of the universe,” replied Fallon. “Where is Amelia Earhart’s plane? Is Elvis still alive? And what the hell happened on that plane?”

In the alleged incident, Marks, who was seated behind Bateman, apparently yelled, belittled, and name-called the other housewife who had brought up affair rumors surrounding Marks’ husband.

Whitney Rose told "Obsessed: The Podcast" host Kevin Fallon that co-star Meredith Marks was "dead weight." Savion Washington/WireImage

“The unfortunate thing for us and for Meredith is, there’s no footage,” Rose said dubiously. “Allegedly.”

In the dramatic season finale, Rose and the other housewives confronted Marks for the incident, which many at the table saw as an explosion of her drug and alcohol problems.

Rose, who described Marks as a “wet blanket that you’re just carrying around, like dead weight,” described another less dramatic incident between the two of them that viewers did not get to see.

“I actually saw her at Bravocon,” Rose said. “I just gave her a hug, because here’s the thing about Meredith: When the cameras are down, she’s a completely different person. The minute the cameras come up, she turns into this lack of personality.”

Whitney Rose was said to be "falling down drunk" at Bravocon in November, drawing concern from host Andy Cohen. Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

“We’re an ensemble cast. We’re a team, a group of friends,” Rose told Fallon. “You’re only as good as your weakest link, and Meredith is our weakest link. She doesn’t share her life. She doesn’t show up in truth.”

In the reunion’s trailer, host Andy Cohen was seen walking off set, fed up with the housewives.

“I wanted to go with him,” Rose admitted.

As for the reason for Cohen’s exit, Rose thinks it’s because of what the housewives “didn’t do.”

“Pop your popcorn. Get your snacks. You’re going to love it,” Rose said.

Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have been at odds since their recollections of the infamous airplane incident conflict. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Rose, who said she doesn’t normally watch the show after it airs, is “interested” to see the reunion play out.

“I don’t want to give it away, but I think that the dynamics of our group, especially with the Meredith of it all and the plane and her showing up in a certain energy, just denial... caused a ruckus.”

The second part of the RHOSLC reunion will air on Bravo on January 20.

“I’m excited to watch all three episodes,” Rose said. Filming the reunion “was probably the most on the edge of my seat I’ve ever been,” she revealed.