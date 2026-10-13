YOU IN DANGER, GIRL Why Kelly Clarkson and a $15,000 Bird Broke The Internet The saga of the American Idol and the Brooklyn toy shop is more complicated than you think. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The greatest news story of 2026 may perhaps be the saga of Kelly Clarkson and Molly, the animatronic bird.

Here in the United States, even the most virtuous and celebrated elected leaders are subject to controversy. That’s true even of the woman we elected as our first, and forever, American Idol.

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I could have spent the entire holiday weekend talking about the legend of Clarkson and the Brooklyn toy store that allegedly Pretty Woman’d her. In fact, I essentially did.

I’m an unabashed Kelly Clarkson fan, the kind who, I guess, makes that a whole part of his personality. So when, over the course of the last several days, roughly 73 text messages arrived on my phone in a variation of “!?!?!?!,” I knew precisely what people were referring to, and I obliged with a 3,000-word stream-of-consciousness response to each one.

Kelly Clarkson Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

I can also, however, be objective. I am aware of the optics of a massive celebrity using her platform and influence to put on blast and potentially harm a neighborhood business.

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So in the case of Kelly Clarkson, the boutique Brooklyn toy shop, and the $15,000 animatronic singing bird named Molly, who wins? Well, we do. And here’s why.

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There is something so beautifully nostalgic about this ridiculous mess, but also rather urgent in the reactions it’s inciting.

Kelly Clarkson, Remi Blackstock, and River Blackstock Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Saturday, Clarkson posted on X: “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎”

A celebrity took to social media to air an unfiltered grievance, clearly not churned through today’s grinder of publicity teams and social media experts who vet every famous person’s post. It felt like a throwback to Twitter a decade ago.

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