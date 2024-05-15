Wicked’s first full-length trailer dropped today, and the fans—as they are wont to do—have thoughts. Firstly: How soon can Nov. 27 roll around? We need to see this movie stat. Get time on a broomstick, because it needs to fly.

There’s a lot to discuss in this trailer, which is a more fully realized version of the original teaser we saw earlier this year. We get to see more of love interest Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey)—a huge win! But we still get nearly none of the lovelorn Boq (Ethan Slater)—we’re dying to see Spongebob/Ariana’s new boyf in action. Michelle Yeoh is also absolutely captivating as Madame Morrible, who starts the trailer off as an ally and ends as a more frightening force of nature.

Which brings me to our girls: Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande), who look positively stunning, but we already knew that. Erivo already gave us a hint of “Defying Gravity” in the first teaser; in this trailer, we finally hear Grande croon “Popular.” Watching this moment feels like chewing on the best bubble gum flavor ever, walking out of the salon with fresh curls, or finding a perfect new pink outfit. It’s exquisite.

Arianators were positively thrilled to see Grande soaring in her new role in the clip. Literally—she floats around on a chandelier while teaching Elphaba how to be a cool girl.

Like social media, the Daily Beast’s Obsessed team Slack room also lit up with reactions once the trailer dropped. Take a peek below at what we’re thinking about the Wicked trailer.

Allegra Frank: My main reactions are, “How is there supposed to be a part 2?” and, “Why is the school called Shiz University?”

Kevin Fallon: Things of note to me: Ariana flying from a chandelier; her line delivery of "Okay, I'm coming" on the train; an actual goat playing the goat teacher; the CGI sets look kinda cool. And Jonathan Bailey ❤️

Coleman Spilde: Echoing everyone else here, because Shiz University is still making me laugh. Also, I’m pretty sure they have Cynthia Erivo screaming “DooOOowwOOOOOWWWWNNNN” like two different times in that trailer, and the second one at the end made me bust out laughing at my desk.

One thing we were all in agreement on: This trailer, while certainly a wonderful watch, is way too long! Leave some of the plot reveals for the actual movie next time, please. But it is, I suppose, nice to have such a lengthy first look when we’ll have to wait all the way until Thanksgiving to see it. Until then, fans will have this 3:32 minute video on repeat. Get ready to hear “DooOOowwOOOOOWWWWNNNN” several dozen times this summer.