Woody Allen’s Wife’s Wild Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

Soon-Yi Previn offered her take on #MeToo and more in a series of shocking email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein.

Woody Allen’s wife of over 28 years defended the disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner in emails she sent the convicted pedophile in 2016, calling the 15-year-old girl Weiner sent nudes to and requested participation in rape fantasies from, “despicable and disgusting.” Weiner pled guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in 2017 and spent 15 months in federal prison for the crime.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn at the Venice International Film Festival in 2023 . Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Previn sent Epstein the link to a Daily Mail story covering the scandal on September 22, 2016, per new emails released by the DOJ, writing, “I also thought it was disgusting what the 15-year-old did,” adding, “I hate women who take advantage of guys, and she is definitely one of them.”

She continued, “She knew exactly what she was doing and how vulnerable [Weiner] was, and she reeled him in like fish to bait...What is her excuse for being a despicable and disgusting person who preys on the week[sic]?”

Weiner often referred to his sexual misconduct as a “sickness” at the time.

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2017 for transferring obscene content to a minor. New York Daily News/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Previn punctuated the message, “So manipulative on her part. She should be ashamed of herself.”

In response to the link sent, Epstein—or possibly an executive assistant of his—wrote simply, “Wow.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to reps for Allen and Previn for comment.

Allen’s marriage to Previn has long been considered controversial, as the filmmaker met his now-wife when she was the 10-year-old adopted daughter of his then-longtime partner, Mia Farrow.

Farrow had adopted Previn from South Korea with her ex-husband, André Previn. Previn and Allen married in 1997 when she was 27, and he was 62. Previn has denied that Allen groomed her as a child. They share two adopted daughters, Bechet Dumaine Allen and Manzie Tio Allen.

The filmmaker’s reputation never recovered after he was accused of sexually abusing his then-seven-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, during his and Mia Farrow’s heated 1992 custody battle. He was never formally charged and has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He and Previn called the allegations “categorically false” in a statement released in response to the 2021 HBO documentary about Farrow’s claims, Allen v Farrow.

Previn wrote Epstein that the 15-year-old Anthony Weiner was convicted of engaging in inappropriate conduct with was "disgusting" for "preying" on the former congressman. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The new batch of Epstein emails reveals that Allen and Previn maintained a relationship with Epstein—the late convicted pedophile who was found dead in his prison cell from suicide in 2019—up to just months before his death.

Several of the emails mention get-togethers, per The Guardian. The subject line of the emails about Weiner’s case thanks Epstein for “dinner last night.” Many of the emails are between Epstein’s account and Allen’s.

Additional correspondence from Previn specifically includes her reflections on her stepbrother Ronan Farrow’s career and Pulitzer Prize win for his investigative reporting on Harvey Weinstein.

The award “gives Ronan Farrow too much prestige. More than he deserves,” she wrote. And in yet another email, she forwarded Epstein an article titled, “Just as the Me Too movement has gone too far, so has Botox.”