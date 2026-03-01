Oscar Nominee Breaks Silence on Awards Show Slur

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Baird’s wife, Danise Baird, died from complications from a car crash the couple was in earlier this year, the Congressman’s office announced. “A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed,” the statement said. The two were high school sweethearts and were married for 59 years before her passing this week. Jim Baird, 80, has been part of the Indiana government for nearly 15 years, serving in the Indiana state house for eight years. Since 2019, he’s been representing Indiana’s 4th congressional district at the U.S. House. The initial crash occurred on Jan. 5 of this year, after which his office posted that the Congressman was expected to make a full recovery and would remain committed to his role. When asked about it, President Trump said, “They are going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of the hospital very quickly.” GOP allies have been expressing their support for the grieving lawmaker. “Please join me in lifting up my colleague Rep. Jim Baird and his family in prayer after the heartbreaking loss of his cherished wife, Danise.” Minnesota Rep Pete Stauber posted on X.
Sinners star Delroy Lindo spoke for the first time publicly about the racial slur that was said while presenting at the BAFTA’s last week. “Before we start, I’d just like to officially say, we appreciate—I appreciate—we appreciate all the support and the love that we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us,” Lindo told audiences at the NAACP Image Awards. Lindo is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Sinners. John Davidson, a tourette’s advocate, was at the BAFTAs to support a biopic about his struggles with the syndrome, when he involuntarily shouted the N-word at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo as they were presenting an award for Best Visual Effects. Davidson had left the BAFTAs immediately after the incident and issued an apology after the show aired, saying that he was “deeply mortified” and clarifying in a statement to Deadline that, “My tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.” The BBC and the BAFTAs have been under fire for not editing out the slur, as the show was broadcast with a 2-hour time delay. The unedited portion was also viewable on BBC iPlayer until Monday morning following the broadcast.
A mass shooting on Sunday at an Austin, Texas bar that left three dead, including the suspected shooter, and 14 injured could be linked to terrorist activity, according to law enforcement. Alex Doran, acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office, says that while it’s too early to understand the full motivations behind the mass shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, “there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism.” The suspected shooter, who authorities have identified as Ndiaga Diagne, was killed by police at the scene. Authorities say they found a Quran inside Diagne’s SUV, and sources told the New York Post he was possibly motivated by the U.S. strikes in Iran. The Associated Press reported that the shirt he wore at the time of his death featured the words “property of Allah,” and an Iranian flag emblem. Diagne, 53, a US citizen, was originally an asylum seeker from Senegal. Diagne has had prior run-ins with the law in Texas and New York, including a 2001 arrest for illegal vending. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday near the UT Austin campus. “Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is jointly investigating this incident in close coordination with the Austin Police Department. This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the FBI told the Daily Beast.
An Australian influencer is facing backlash after sharing what critics called a “selfish” reaction to escalating violence in the Middle East. Louise Starkey posted an Instagram video on Saturday from Dubai showing what appeared to be an Iranian missile streaking through the skyline. As the projectile descended, she anxiously told her followers, “It’s not meant to be happening here,” before adding, “Can’t everyone just chill out?” While some viewers sympathized with her fear as tensions mounted, others blasted her comments as tone-deaf. “‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements I have ever heard. As if it’s meant to happen anywhere. But am I surprised? Really, REALLY NOT,” a commentator wrote on the viral video. The strikes come in retaliation that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranians have been striking U.S. allies in the Middle Eastern region, including attacks on Israel, the UAE, and Kuwait, in which multiple people have died, and nearly a hundred have been injured. According to the United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry, three people have been killed and 58 injured in strikes within the Emirates.
Beverly Hills 90210 actress Kathleen Robertson, 52, is pulling back the curtain on what she calls a “horribly difficult” experience behind the scenes of the hit ‘90s series. Appearing on the Slice of Life podcast, Robertson—who joined the show in Season 4 in 1993—said the set was “super intimidating,” leaving her “very anxious” and unsure of where she fit in among a cast that included Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and more. “It was not a warm and fuzzy environment to land into,” she said, recalling how she felt unable to speak to her co-stars. In one incident, Robertson said she discovered Polaroid photos of herself cut in half in the makeup trailer—an unsettling moment that shaped her approach to set moving forward. “They were embarrassed because they didn’t want me to have seen it,” she said of the crew, adding she never found out who was responsible. Despite the rocky experience, Robertson said not everyone on set was cold. She singled out Tori Spelling as “amazing, day one, warm,” and “very welcoming.” Still, by Season 7, she was ready to walk away. “I’ve got to get out of here,” she recalled thinking. “If I don’t, I’m f---ed.”
Andrew Giddens was missing for 10 days when he was found buried up to his shoulders in mud at a Vulcan Sand Plant in Florida. The quicksand-like mud deeply engulfed the 36-year-old, leaving him trapped without food or water for more than a week in freezing temperatures, according to the Palatka Fire Department. It took authorities three hours to extricate Giddens after finding him in the afternoon of February 26. He was freed from the mud by 8:30 p.m. the same day and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He is now in stable condition. The search for Giddens began on February 23 after Deputy Derrick Holmes found an abandoned vehicle he suspected belonged to Giddens, based on a previous encounter with him. Suspicious, the deputy requested a welfare check at the Florida man’s home and searched nearby, where he was not found. Police then reached out to his friends, who told them that he was depressed from a recent breakup and had not been seen since February 14, when he was last seen by his father. After that, a missing person’s report was filed, and the company Vulcan found him on its property, buried in a borrow pit.
Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, found himself behind bars after an alleged trespassing incident at a prep school he seemingly has no connection to. The 49-year-old was arrested on Friday night following a report of a “disturbance” at a dining hall in St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, according to TMZ. Police told the outlet he was charged with two counts of simple assault, along with charges of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Allman was processed and released without bail and is now awaiting an arraignment date. This latest incident wouldn’t be Allman’s first run-in with officials. Authorities responded to reports of erratic behavior involving Allman last June, leading to him being hospitalized after an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has reached out to Cher’s team for comment.
Airlines have suspended flights to and from the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday morning. “Operation Epic Fury” has sparked major delays and ground stops at the region’s airports. Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have all closed their airspaces in response to the bombings. The United Arab Emirates has partially closed its airspace, with Emirates Airlines suspending all operations to and from Dubai. Qatar Airways has halted flights to and from Doha. Around 40 percent of flights to Israel and 6.7 percent of flights to the Middle East have been canceled. International carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa, Wizz Air, Iberia, and more have canceled flights to the Middle East. Ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions have put a strain on airlines in recent months. In January, hundreds of Caribbean flights were halted due to the U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The U.S. and Israel have launched a coordinated attack against Iran, but could not reach an agreement on what to call the operation. Shortly after the joint missile strike on Iran was announced, the U.S. Defense Department said that the attacks had been given the cringeworthy name of “Operation Epic Fury,” whereas the Israeli Defense Force had gone with “Lion’s Roar.” This is not the first time the two allied nations have had different ideas about what to call a joint attack on Iran. In June 2025, Israel dubbed its 12-day war with Iran as “Rising Lion,” while President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities the same month were called “Operation Midnight Hammer.” Trump, who spent months pining and whining for a Nobel Peace Prize, announced that the U.S. had attacked a second country in as many months after previously targeting Venezuela and abducting its leader, Nicolás Maduro. In a less-than-reassuring video statement, the erratic president admitted that the “lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” due to his decision to attack Iran. The attack follows months of pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear program.
Actor Jim Carrey made a rare public appearance at the César Awards in Paris on Thursday, where he received an honorary award for his lifetime of comedy cinema. But what the internet really took away from his re-emergence is that Carrey may have been cloned and/or otherwise replaced by nefarious forces. Users across social media were quick to point out that Carrey’s appearance seems to have dramatically changed from his The Truman Show days. Multiple Reddit threads with thousands of likes and comments have popped up, with users debating who got to him and for what purpose. Carrey, 62, has increasingly withdrawn from public view in recent years and has no social media presence. However, the largest Carrey fan account on Instagram has dozens of comments under its recent posts with fans expressing their belief that Carrey has died and a look-alike has taken his place. “That is a Jim Carrey clone,” influencer Rigo Irizarry wrote on X under a video making the case for the conspiracy; it has already garnered 180,000 views. Carrey appeared in high spirits at the ceremony, which he attended with his family and his “sublime companion,” Min Ah, for their first public outing together.