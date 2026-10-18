MAP QUEST Ousted MAGA Mouthpiece’s Photo Fix Fuels Fresh Trump Controversy A mysterious map, a clumsy photo edit, and a bitter legal battle have brought renewed scrutiny to Trump’s latest renovation ambitions—all thanks to his five-day press secretary. Daily Beast/Katiie Zacharia/X

Katie Zacharia, the shortest-serving White House press secretary in modern history, has sparked fresh controversy in her attempt to exit Trumpworld gracefully.

Zacharia, 41, posted a tribute to President Donald Trump, her boss of just five days, on social media Friday night—only for the picture to be flagged as a potential headache for D.C.’s renovator-in-chief.

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Katie Zacharia's farewell note. Instagram/Katie Zacharia

Daily Beast/Katiie Zacharia/X

On Saturday, in an apparent attempt at damage control, she followed up her first gushing post with a second awkwardly edited photo that failed to quell the mounting questions about the first image, and instead raised even more eyebrows.

The problem? The first photo showed what appeared to be a map sitting on the Resolute Desk, partially obscured by a clumsy blur. In the second, the suspected map had mysteriously vanished altogether, leaving behind telltale signs of digital editing.

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And the digital tinkering apparently didn’t stop there. The Washington Post reported that the second photo also appeared to have been altered to remove an image of the White House from the cover of a guidebook sitting on Trump’s desk.

Katie Zacharia's follow up post on Saturday. Katie Zacharia/Instagram

Social media sleuths quickly speculated that it was a map of East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C., where the president has his eye on a remodel of the East Potomac Golf Links, a nearly century-old public golf course he reportedly wants to Trumpify.

Adding to the intrigue, The Washington Post previously reported that Trump was photographed carrying what appeared to be detailed redevelopment plans during a June visit to East Potomac Park.

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The images appear strikingly similar, though it remains unclear whether they depict the same documents—or even whether the blurred image shows redevelopment plans at all.

The park gives folks in the capital access to some downtown green space. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

While the map’s contents have not been independently verified, its potential presence on Trump’s desk has raised questions about whether the administration has drawn up plans for the site.

The proposed makeover is currently at the center of a lawsuit brought by the D.C. Preservation League, which is seeking to stop the project.

Complicating matters for Trump is the administration’s insistence that no final design for the golf course has been established, despite Trump’s public enthusiasm for the project and previously circulated renderings of the proposed overhaul.

Trump reviews plans during a visit to the East Potomac Links golf course on June 28, 2026. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Trump, who demolished the White House’s East Wing without congressional approval to make way for his controversial ballroom and added his name to the Kennedy Center in a surprise move, has a history of pushing ahead with major changes to Washington landmarks—prompting D.C. preservation groups to scrutinize his latest plans.

Just this week, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes temporarily blocked the National Park Service from cutting down more trees in the park. More than 400 trees have already been removed, with plaintiffs putting the total at 529.

A golfer tees off near felled trees at the historic East Potomac Golf Links. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Reyes has also ordered two senior Interior Department and National Park Service officials to testify at a hearing Monday.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, has asked the judge to recuse herself, accusing her of bias.

The administration argued in court that the tree removal was part of implementing a 2019 landscape report and had nothing to do with a golf course redesign.

But if the blurred image turns out to show redevelopment plans for East Potomac, it could raise new questions about what the administration has disclosed to the court.

Save East Po, an advocacy group trying to stop the development, reposted the photo.

“FYI to anyone paying attention - that blurred out map on the PRESIDENT’S DESK is East Potomac Park,” the group wrote on X.

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Save East Po founder Alex Rosen told The Washington Post that the image’s distinctive outline, colors, and apparent lettering resembled previously circulated renderings of East Potomac Park.

When reached by the Post, Zacharia brushed off the controversy, telling the newspaper, “Only the Washington Post would turn a very sweet picture into something controversial.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was equally dismissive in his response to the Post, accusing the newspaper of “breathlessly obsessing over an innocuous photo.”

Trump departs the White House as Katie Zacharia looks on. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But the apparent attempt to conceal the map, and its subsequent disappearance from Zacharia’s second photo, only fueled the online frenzy.

“Keep tweeting through it... you’re doing great!” one commenter replied to Saturday’s post.

“Lol why did you use AI to remove the map that was blurred out on the desk,” another asked.

Save East Po quipped that “nothing says ‘we have no plan’ like a photo of plan-shaped map on the president’s desk, followed by a second photo where that map has been digitally removed.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, Zacharia, and the D.C. Preservation League for comment.

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