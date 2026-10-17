DIDN'T SEE THAT COMING Trump ‘Blindsided’ by Embarrassing Truth About Katie Zacharia The president learned of a glaring hole in Katie Zacharia’s credentials at the same time as most of the country.

Even President Donald Trump was “blindsided” by his own pick for press secretary’s big secret, a new report has revealed.

Trump, 80, was surprised to learn that Katie Zacharia was not an “attorney,” as he referred to her on Truth Social in announcing her hire last week, a White House official told Axios, raising questions about the administration’s vetting for high-profile roles.

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Zacharia, 41, set a new record for the shortest tenure as White House press secretary, lasting only five days after she was hounded with criticism over her disastrous debut and questions over her legal bona fides.

Katie Zacharia said she had been wanting to work for President Donald Trump for a long time. Katie Zacharia/X

Trump was unimpressed by Zacharia’s first press briefing because she was visibly shaky and nervous, according to Axios. During her 14-minute debut on Tuesday, Zacharia repeatedly stumbled over her words as she read prepared remarks and only fielded questions from three reporters, all from conservative news outlets.

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But the car-crash briefing was only the start of her troubles. Zacharia soon faced a barrage of questions about her legal background after journalists found no evidence that she passed the bar or was admitted to practice law in any state—despite years of calling herself a “lawyer.”

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When asked outside the White House this week which state Zacharia passed the bar exam in, the president deferred to his then-newly hired press secretary, who replied, “When I moved to China.” Trump did a double take at that nonsensical answer.

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After the Wall Street Journal reported that Zacharia failed the California bar exam in 2011, she came clean in an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

Zacharia said she failed because she was preoccupied with preparing to move to China, where her husband, Tyler, worked for an American private equity firm.

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“I had already pre-registered to take the bar, and I didn’t wanna withdraw from that. And we knew we would be moving out to China,” she said. “And I was obviously incredibly distracted and overwhelmed and excited for finally being married to someone who had been long-distance from for at least a year and a half, when you include the engagement.”

“We just said, ‘Let’s take this time, and I’ll take the bar and see what happens.’ The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China. And we left shortly thereafter,” she added. “After moving to China, I think I didn’t really think much of the bar results or consider that something that I needed to focus on.”

Zacharia’s LinkedIn page says she worked as an associate on the international practice team at the elite Chinese law firm Zhong Lun and served as “general counsel” for Fix California, a political organization founded by Trump loyalist Richard Grenell.

Trump himself said on Truth Social that Zacharia was “a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.”

Zacharia has since acknowledged that calling herself a “lawyer” despite not passing the bar could cause confusion.

Katie Zacharia's farewell note. Instagram/Katie Zacharia

“I consulted, for a very long time, many people in the field, ‘Is it OK and acceptable if I label myself lawyer, not attorney at law, not Katie Zacharia Esq., but lawyer and provide legal analysis, not legal advice?’” she told Posobiec.

“And they said, ‘Absolutely,’ across the board. ‘You can call yourself a lawyer, you have a JD, and to buffer that, you have international legal experience in transactional law, which gives you the ability to analyze it, not necessarily give advice.’ And so that’s where a lot of this discussion has come from.”

Trump fired Zacharia on Friday, ending her tumultuous five-day stint as White House press secretary.

“I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’ Because, you know, she’s been treated very rough, and she’s a nice person, a very nice person. I’ve watched her for years on television, but I said, ‘Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don’t need this,” he told reporters.

“I said to her, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,’” Trump continued. “She’s got a beautiful husband and family. I met the family yesterday. Beautiful kids. It’s like from a picture postcard. And I said, ‘You should reconsider because you don’t want to go through this.’”

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