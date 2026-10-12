ON THE ROCKS Panicked Trump Smears Dem Star With Unhinged Kid Rock Civil War Rant The president is stepping up his deranged attacks on the candidate.

Donald Trump has launched an attack on Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed by resharing inflammatory “civil war” rhetoric from Kid Rock.

In a Sunday night Truth Social post, the 80-year-old president shared a clip from an interview the MAGA singer gave to Fox News’ Lara Trump, in which he suggested that El-Sayed, 41, who could become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, was a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

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“I was born in Dearborn, Michigan, so was my father, raised there. My grandfather raised him there. I don’t know if people understand how it got to be one of the biggest Arab populations outside of the Middle East in the world,” Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told Fox News.

“I call it more of a religious ideology. I know there’s extremists and there’s milder versions of it. I don’t want to see my grandkids one day have to fight some civil war over religious ideology,” he added. “This is scary.”

Kid Rock made the “civil war” remark during an interview with Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. Screengrab/Fox News

Trump reshared the clip a second time on Sunday night after it was posted by a pro-Trump X account with more than 63,000 followers. “He’s absolutely right on both. Abdul is a snake looking to bring Sharia law to America,” the account baselessly claimed.

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Trump and multiple other MAGA figures are resorting to Islamophobic attacks against El-Sayed as multiple polls show him leading Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

On Sunday, an Insider Advantage survey of 1,200 likely voters showed El-Sayed ahead by 2 percentage points (48 percent to 46 percent). A Wedgewood Polls survey gave El-Sayed a bigger, 6-point lead (53 percent to 47 percent) over his MAGA opponent, with the midterms just weeks away.

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Examples of Trump stoking anti-Muslim sentiment to attack El-Sayed include calling the Democrat a “Terrorist Sympathizer” and “Jihadist” who “hates our Country.”

Abdul El-Sayed is one of several Democratic candidates who could help the party flip the Senate in November. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Trump has also pointedly referred to El-Sayed by his middle name, Mohamed, which he routinely misspells. The Democrat, who was born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrant parents, has the full name Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed but has been known as Abdul since kindergarten, according to his book Healing Politics.

Trump’s use of El-Sayed’s middle name echoes how he pointedly refers to his White House predecessor as Barack Hussein Obama. Trump has previously spread the racist “birther” conspiracy theory that the former president was a Muslim born in Kenya and therefore ineligible to run for the White House.

Trump defended his decision not to call El-Sayed by his first name during a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Kid Rock joined Donald Trump at the midterm rally in the deep red state of Tennessee. Seth Herald

“Somebody said, ‘His name isn’t Mohamed, it’s Abdul.’ I said, to me, it’s Mohamed. I’m the president. I can call him whatever the hell I want,” Trump said. “To me, he’s Mohamed. And he’s a radical jihadist.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump for resorting to Islamophobic attacks against El-Sayed.

“Abdul El-Sayed is on the road to being the next Senator from Michigan no matter how much bigoted bulls--t a weak and desperate Donald Trump throws at him,” Schumer posted on X.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Abdul El-Sayed’s office for comment.

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