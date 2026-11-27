The hack is one of several that have impacted the Trump administration this year.

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Hackers have breached the Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, one of the largest used by the U.S. military, according to a report.

The hack of the Cloud One system was discovered within the past month or so, during work to upgrade the platform, sources told Reuters.

The full extent of the breach remains unclear, including whether any data was stolen. However, the Air Force uses Cloud One for a range of vital functions, including managing personnel data related to pay. The platform also supports the Air Force’s cloud-based command-and-control system, which collates air defense radar data from across North America, as well as a munitions system that tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 U.S. Air Force locations worldwide.

“A breach here is a big deal,” one source said.

Investigators have called in Cyber Command to assess the potential damage following the hack. Rick Willing/Reuters

The hack has already caused major disruption across the platform. This includes some users having their administrator rights revoked, while some applications running on Cloud One have been blocked.

One source added that the as-yet-unidentified hackers also accessed the system’s control plane and, in theory, could have used the breach to check the operational status of military aircraft or track the movement of spare parts. The source stressed that it was unclear whether the hackers had actually done so during the breach.

In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it “does not comment on the ​security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems ​and mission capabilities.”

The Pentagon was the target of a cyberattack that exposed data on millions of current and former service members in October. Luisa Gonzalez/REUTERS

The breach is the latest potentially damaging cyber incident involving the Trump administration in recent months.

Last week, the FBI said it was investigating an apparent hack of data held by the National Crime Information Center, which includes local, state and federal records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal histories and stolen property.

In September, the FBI had to investigate a major hack of its own network that affected thousands of its federal employees. Notorious hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach, saying it had stolen “very sensitive data on almost ALL FBI agents and individuals who filed an application with the FBI for a job.”

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The Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Treasury Department have also been targeted by hacks and other cyber incidents.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon and the Air Force for comment.