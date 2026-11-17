NOT SO FAST Pete Buttigieg Brings Receipts to Torch Trump’s Airport Chaos Spin The former Biden Cabinet official set the record straight. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has fired back at President Donald Trump after the 80-year-old blamed him for the weekend’s air traffic disaster.

Buttigieg replied on X to a clip of Trump saying he “ruined” the air traffic control system during his tenure in the Biden administration.

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“Buttigieg ruined the system. He totally ruined it,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “What [the Democrats] did really set back the system a long way.” Trump’s rant was followed by a series of critical posts from the USDOT’s Rapid Response team on X.

“As secretary, I made sure to leave air travel in better condition than when we arrived,” the 44-year-old wrote on Monday. “We reversed a decade of decline in air traffic controller staffing, drove down runway safety incidents, and when I left office we were experiencing the lowest flight cancellation rates in years.”

The ex-Biden official didn't take Trump's jab sitting down. Pete Buttigieg/X

He continued, “As part of that work, I launched a project to transition the FAA’s communications system from copper wire to a modern network. I am glad the Trump administration has continued that work, but they have so far failed to explain why their execution of it triggered the worst FAA communications breakdown this century.”

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“I support more funding for FAA upgrades, but this episode is another blow to the public’s confidence that the administration can deliver,” Buttigieg wrote. “The Trump administration owes Americans an honest accounting of how they have spent the billions of dollars already authorized, clearer answers on why their repair work brought down the entire system on Friday, and an explanation of what they are doing to make sure this failure is not repeated.”

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In response to Buttigieg’s statement, a White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “In 2023, in their own FAA report, it said over 100 of the agency’s tech systems were unsustainable. Despite that dire warning, the Biden DOT did nothing.”

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Trump has taken heat for a series of major national outages over the past few days, starting with Microsoft’s service outage on Thursday, when millions of Americans lost access to the tech giant’s online services, including Outlook, Teams, and its AI agent Copilot.

Buttigieg is a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an unprecedented national ground stop, bringing domestic air travel to a standstill and complicating flight schedules for the next few days.

The president told reporters outside the White House on Monday that he takes “no responsibility” for the incident, instead praising Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and boasting that “everybody was safe, nobody was hurt.”

Trump seemed unconcerned by the FAA's unprecedented ground stop on Friday. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Later on Monday, thousands of Americans reported issues accessing their online accounts with banks including Chase, Wells Fargo, and J.P. Morgan.

That was followed by another major disruption on Monday evening, when United Airlines reported a “widespread system outage.”

The commercial airline said in a statement that it was “troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights.” United later announced after about 1.5 hours that the issue was resolved, adding that there was “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue,” according to the Associated Press.

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