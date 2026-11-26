Nvidia’s sex-and-spies scandal just got even more complicated.

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Jensen Huang’s tangled sex life isn’t the only headache around for AI chip giant Nvidia.

According to a new report, the reinstated Nvidia CEO’s right-hand man is married to a senior executive at one of the firm’s biggest customers—a company whose employees have been accused of smuggling chips into China.

Jay Puri, one of Huang’s closest allies and Nvidia’s former head of global sales, married Cenly Chen, a senior executive at computer-server manufacturer Super Micro, earlier this year after dating for several years, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The couple married in Big Sur, California, on March 7.

Jensen Huang has admitted he was unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

It comes as Super Micro faces scrutiny over an alleged scheme involving the diversion of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia-powered servers to China, potentially violating U.S. export restrictions.

On March 19, the Justice Department unsealed charges against Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, a sales manager and an outside broker. Prosecutors allege the defendants conspired to route more than $500 million worth of servers containing advanced Nvidia chips into China.

The indictment claims the operation involved an unidentified Southeast Asian company placing orders worth approximately $2.5 billion for Super Micro equipment during 2024 and 2025, with at least $510 million of equipment allegedly redirected to China.

Liaw has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. He subsequently resigned from Super Micro’s board, while the third-party broker pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors.

Super Micro has not been charged and maintains that it was a victim of the alleged arrangement. Chen was not named in the indictment and has said that she has not been contacted by federal investigators.

However, the FBI has reportedly interviewed an individual familiar with Super Micro and sought information about senior company figures, including Chen.

The company, which generates approximately $40 billion in annual revenue, said an independent board review found no evidence that members of its current senior management knew about the alleged diversion operation.

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It also defended its compliance procedures, saying employees had acted in good faith to prevent restricted exports.

Still, the revelations add to the growing scrutiny surrounding Nvidia’s leadership and its connections to companies facing questions over the movement of advanced chips into China.

Huang himself has been at the centre of romance drama. He stepped down as CEO earlier this month following revelations of an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who is suspected by U.S. intelligence of being a Chinese spy. The pair are not related.

Megaspeed is under investigation over suspected shipments of advanced Nvidia chips to China. The company reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of the processors, raising concerns they may have been diverted to Chinese firms in breach of U.S. export restrictions.

Alice Huang is accused of using her connections with Jensen Huang and Nvidia distributors to help secure the chips for Chinese companies.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

Jensen Huang has denied having any knowledge of an espionage operation, and 11 days after he resigned in disgrace over his affair, he was reinstated as CEO, with the company saying he is not a national security risk.

Nvidia reinstated Huang about 11 hours after Donald Trump demanded on Truth Social that the company bring him back.

The president later acknowledged having representatives at an Nvidia board meeting and personally speaking with several board members before the decision.

The intervention came despite reports that Trump had been briefed months earlier about Alice Huang’s suspected links to Beijing. Jensen Huang nevertheless remained in close contact with the president and even joined Trump on Air Force One for a trip to China in May.

Huang is widely perceived as Trump's point-man on all things artificial intelligence. Leah Millis/Leah Millis/REUTERS

Trump has continued to defend the Nvidia boss, describing him as an “honorable guy” who probably had “an excuse.”

After returning to the helm, Huang reportedly disclosed further relationships to Nvidia’s board and admitted to staff that he had breached the company’s code of conduct.

Among the alleged relationships was one with married Nvidia healthcare vice president Kimberly Powell, who reportedly worked directly under him.

The Daily Beast has contacted Nvidia for comment.