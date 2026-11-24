The expectant mother gave birth to her first son more than 35 years ago and is already a grandmother.

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A TV host is speaking out about the “awful” backlash she faced after announcing her pregnancy at 59.

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp, a GB News host in the United Kingdom, announced live on air that she was 12 weeks into her third pregnancy during a Nov. 14 episode of The Saturday Five.

On Nov. 24, the British TV personality appeared on This Morning to talk about the intense criticism she faced after announcing her pregnancy.

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Hoenderkamp, who is also a mother to Calum, 37, and Alice, 8, and a grandmother, said she began reading through feedback a day after she broke the news.

“A point came where I just had to step away from the computer because it was just so vitriolic that I was ‘selfish’ and ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting,’” she said. “I did actually have a message saying, ‘I hope your baby dies.’”

At first, she answered some of the “awful” comments, but then realized “there is no point.”

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp said she received many vile comments after announcing her pregnancy at 59. This Morning/ITV

“People are coming at this not knowing me. They don’t know Renée. They know 59, but they don’t know me. And that’s number one,” the general practitioner said.

Adding, “And number two, the people that I’ve met face to face have not been like [that]. So it’s very easy behind a keyboard.”

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp and her partner Colin. Dr Renée Hoenderkamp, Instagram

She said she was 43 when she met her current partner, Colin. Since they had children from previous relationships, they didn’t think about having more.

Until Hoenderkamp, to her shock, became pregnant at 50 with Alice.

“It completely changed my perspective on child rearing,” she said, explaining that she now had more time for her child than she did with her first one at 21.

“And she brought so much love and joy that as she’s getting older now, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, she’s going to be gone soon, out to parties and whatever. Let’s do it again,’” Hoenderkamp said.

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp has been a contributor and presenter on GB News since 2021. Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp, Facebook

Many British in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics would not treat women over 55, so Hoenderkamp traveled to Poland and got pregnant on the third try.

While undergoing IVF at 59 is unusual, and advanced maternal age is connected to much lower-than-average success rates, Hoenderkamp is years away from setting any records.

In 2006, Maria del Carmen Bousada, a Spanish woman who reportedly lied to an infertility clinic to undergo IVF treatments at 65, became the world’s oldest confirmed mother when she gave birth to twins at 66. She died in 2009, just 2.5 years after her children were born.

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp playing badminton with her daughter, Alice. Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp, Instagram

Hoenderkamp said she leads an active lifestyle and has felt well during her pregnancy, aside from some tiredness.

“I keep myself very fit,” she explained. “I eat very well. I know my risks.”

Hoenderkamp recalled asking Colin if she had “done the wrong thing” after reading the criticism online.

“He said, ‘Look, nobody knows what’s going to happen. We’re going to bring a child into the world who’s going to be massively loved,’” she quoted him. “‘We’re in a financial situation where we can cope with that and should the worst happen, they’ll be very well provided for.’”

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp talked about her pregnancy journey on “This Morning.” This Morning/ITV

The virality of her pregnancy news took Hoenderkamp by surprise.

“I always thought it would create eyebrows being raised. I didn’t quite expect my sister in Australia phoning me to tell me I was on the news,” she said. “It was insane.”